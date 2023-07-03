'Historic' pay equity offer for Te Whatu Ora nurses, Govt announces

The Government has announced a pay equity offer for nurses employed by Te Whatu Ora, adding $1.5 billion to an interim pay equity settlement.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said if the offer were accepted nurses employed by Te Whatu Ora would get additional increases to pay rates and a $15,000 lump sum payment to address back pay issues.

Nurses rally over pay in Christchurch in August 2022. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

More than 30,000 nurses employed by Te Whatu Ora will soon vote on the offer following an agreement on the proposed terms of a settlement between Te Whatu Ora, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO), and the Public Service Association (PSA).

"I'm so pleased the NZNO and PSA leadership have reached this historic agreement with Te Whatu Ora to ensure the predominantly female nursing workforce finally receive the pay they deserve," Verrall said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2022 the Employment Relations Authority approved Te Whatu Ora's application to pay registered nurses, enrolled nurses and health assistants interim pay equity payments.

Te Whatu Ora had agreed to the equitable pay rates the previous year, but it was put on hold when unions began a legal challenge to the back pay part of the settlement.

The offer:

Senior nurses - 6.5% increase (in addition to agreement in principle rates of 6 March 2022)

Registered nurses, enrolled nurses, health care assistants and mental health care assistants - 4.5% increase (in addition to agreement in principle rates of 6 March 2022)

These rates also apply from March 2022 so will be back paid to that date

$15,000 lump sum payment in recognition of prior work, pro-rated for service and FTE in the period 1 January 2020 to 6 February 2022. (This is additional to the $10,000, also pro-rated, already paid.

The Government said if the offer was accepted, senior nurses would earn between $105,704 and $153,060 a year plus penal rates and registered nurses would earn between $69,566 and $99,630 plus penal rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

rnz.co.nz