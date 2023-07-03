World
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter

7:45am
Elon Musk.

Elon Musk. (Source: Associated Press)

Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the number of tweets that users can view each day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorised scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.

The site is now requiring people to log on to view tweets and profiles — a change in its longtime practice to allow everyone to peruse the chatter on what Musk has frequently touted as the world’s digital town square since buying it for NZ$71 billion ($44 billion) last year.

The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets.

Thousands of users complained yesterday of not being able to access the site.

In a Friday tweet, Musk described the new restrictions as a temporary measure that was taken because “we were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!”

Musk has pushed back on what he calls misuse of Twitter data to train popular artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT. They scour reams of information online to generate human-like text, photos, video and other content.

Musk elaborated on the limits yesterday, saying unverified accounts will temporarily be restricted to reading 600 posts per day, while verified accounts will be able to scroll through up to 6000.

After facing backlash, he tweeted that the thresholds would be raised to 800 posts for unverified accounts and 8000 for verified accounts before later settling on 1,000 and 10,000 tweets, respectively.

The higher threshold allowed on verified accounts is part of a NZ$13-per-month subscription service that Musk rolled out earlier this year in an effort to boost Twitter revenue.

Although that's a relatively small number of Twitter's more than 200 million worldwide users, the trouble was widespread enough to cause the #TwitterDown hashtag to trend in some parts of the world.

The crackdown began to have ripple effects, causing more than 7500 people at one point to report problems using the social media service, based on complaints registered on Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages.

Revenue has fallen sharply since the billionaire Tesla CEO took over the company and laid off roughly three-fourths of the workforce to cut costs and stave off bankruptcy.

Advertisers have since curbed their spending on Twitter, partly because of changes that have allowed more sometimes-hateful and prickly content that offends a wider part of the service's audience.

Twitter Headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, United States

Twitter Headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, United States (Source: Getty)

Musk recently hired longtime NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's CEO to try to win back advertisers.

An Associated Press inquiry about Sunday's access problems triggered a crude automated reply that Twitter sends to most media queries without addressing the question.

