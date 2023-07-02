New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Youths spend night on roof of Auckland justice facility

10:37am
Youths on roof of Auckland facility.

Youths on roof of Auckland facility. (Source: 1News)

Five young people spent the night on the roof or in its cavity at a youth justice facility in Auckland.

The standoff began on Saturday at Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence in Wiri.

On Sunday morning, Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Mike Bush said the five people spent the night on the roof or within its cavity.

"We will provide a further [update] when the matter changes."

Police and Fire and Emergency were called to assist with the standoff which saw six people on the roof as of 9pm last night.

On Saturday, Bush said he was on site and staff were dealing with the incident.

"Our priority is the safety of these young people and we are managing this situation with extreme caution, especially with the wet weather forecast overnight.

"We are practising safe and reasonable negotiation tactics and working to deescalate the situation.

"The young people are within the boundary of the facility and there is no risk to public safety."

Stuff reported the youths were armed with pipes and bits of metal.

It comes a week after several youth escaped from a youth justice facility in Canterbury and spent the night in its roof cavity.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Court docs reveal alert level vote on day of Whakaari eruption

Court docs reveal alert level vote on day of Whakaari eruption

A draft volcanic alert bulletin had been prepared but not sent when the volcano erupted, killing 22 people.

6:00am

Motorcyclist dead after colliding with power pole in Auckland

Motorcyclist dead after colliding with power pole in Auckland

Police said they were called to the scene near the intersection of Beachlands Rd and Whitford Maraetai Rd around 4.40pm.

5:39pm

Four armed youths arrested after two Auckland robberies

Four armed youths arrested after two Auckland robberies

4:02pm

Driver rams police car before hitting tree in Auckland CBD

Driver rams police car before hitting tree in Auckland CBD

2:21pm

0:24

Alleged hate crime after teen attacked inside Akl Countdown

Alleged hate crime after teen attacked inside Akl Countdown

Sat, Jul 1

Wave of hot ash and rocks described in Whakaari court docs

Wave of hot ash and rocks described in Whakaari court docs

Sat, Jul 1

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Food expert urges caution on loosening GMO laws

12:20

Food expert urges caution on loosening GMO laws

29 mins ago

Campbell Johnstone, first openly gay All Black, announces engagement

7:42

Campbell Johnstone, first openly gay All Black, announces engagement

56 mins ago

Mt Ruapehu officially opens its doors for 2023 ski season

1:59

Mt Ruapehu officially opens its doors for 2023 ski season

11:50am

Nationwide health IT system still years away – health boss

5:21

Nationwide health IT system still years away – health boss

11:27am

Green Party pledges landlord register, rent control measures

2:01

Green Party pledges landlord register, rent control measures

11:20am

Telescope launched to hunt for clues to universe's darkest secrets

Telescope launched to hunt for clues to universe's darkest secrets
1
2
3
4
5
6