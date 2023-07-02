US Supreme Court rejects Biden plan to wipe $650B in student debt

A sharply divided Supreme Court today effectively killed US President Joe Biden’s NZ$650 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans.

But he declared, “This fight is not over".

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, said the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan, and it left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume in the fall.

The court held that the administration needed Congress' endorsement before undertaking so costly a program. The majority rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with national emergencies, known as the HEROES Act, gave Biden the power he claimed.

Biden, who once doubted his own authority to offer student loan forgiveness, said this morning he would push ahead with a new debt relief plan while blaming Republican “hypocrisy” for the decision that wiped out his original effort.

The president said he would work toward a new path for student debt relief, using the Higher Education Act, which he called "the best path that remains to provide as many borrowers as possible with debt relief”.

He said he would work under the authority of the Higher Education Act to begin a new program designed to ease borrowers’ threat of default if they fall behind over the next year.

President Joe Biden speaks from the White House after the Supreme Court ruling on student debt relief. (Source: Associated Press)

The Supreme Court ruling was blunt in rejecting Biden's first plan.

“Six States sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancellation plan. We agree,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court.

Justice Elena Kagan, wrote in a dissent, joined by the court’s two other liberals, that the majority of the court “overrides the combined judgment of the Legislative and Executive Branches, with the consequence of eliminating loan forgiveness for 43 million Americans”.

Kagan read a summary of her dissent in court to emphasize her disagreement.

Roberts, perhaps anticipating negative public reaction and aware of declining approval of the court, added an unusual coda to his opinion, cautioning that the liberals' dissent should not be mistaken for disparagement of the court itself.

“It is important that the public not be misled either. Any such misperception would be harmful to this institution and our country," the chief justice wrote.

Biden blamed Republican officials for causing the dispute that led to today’s ruling.

“[They] had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses... And those loans were forgiven," Biden said. "But when it came to providing relief to millions of hard-working Americans, they did everything in their power to stop it.”

Young people favouring student debt relief demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. (Source: Associated Press)

Loan repayments for US students will resume in October, although interest will begin accruing in September, the Education Department announced. Payments have been on hold since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than three years ago.

The forgiveness program would have cancelled $16,300 in student loan debt for those making less than $204,000 or households with less than $408,000 in income.

Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would have had an additional $16,300 in debt forgiven.

Twenty-six million people had applied for relief and 43 million would have been eligible, the administration said. The cost was estimated at $650 billion over 30 years.

Advocacy groups supporting debt cancellation condemned the decision while demanding that Biden find another avenue to fulfil his promise of debt relief.

Natalia Abrams, president and founder of the Student Debt Crisis Center, said the responsibility for new action falls “squarely” on Biden’s shoulders.

“The president possesses the power, and must summon the will, to secure the essential relief that families across the nation desperately need,” Abrams said in a statement.