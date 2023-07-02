Teen offenders now on facility roof more than 24 hours

New Zealand

Five teenage offenders have now been on the roof of a South Auckland youth justice facility for more than 24 hours.

Five teenage offenders have now been on the roof of a South Auckland youth justice facility for more than 24 hours.

The standoff began when about six young people forced their way out of a unit at Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence on Saturday, in the suburb of Wiri.

"I acknowledge that this is an ongoing challenging situation that we are continuing to manage with extreme caution," Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Mike Bush said in a statement.

Bush said that a large team of police are on site and communicating regularly with the teens via cell phone and radio and following established processes.

"We must remember that these are not adults, they are young people and while the situation is not ideal their safety is our top priority."

"We are all hopeful that we can update with a safe resolution soon."

On Sunday morning, Bush said that the five young people had remained on the roof through the night.

There was concern about their safety during wet weather, but they had found a roof cavity to shelter in.

Bush was overseeing negotiations, and said the young people were "within the boundary of the facility and there is no risk to public safety".

The boys had been sitting on the apex of the roof during the morning, shouting to police and media on the ground, and retreating back into the roof space as showers swept over.

Police and Fire and Emergency were also assisting.

"We are practising safe and reasonable negotiation tactics and working to deescalate the situation," Bush said.

"Our priority is the safety of these young people and we are managing this situation with extreme caution, especially with the wet weather forecast overnight," Bush said.

Stuff reported the youths were armed with pipes and bits of metal.

It comes a week after several youth escaped from a youth justice facility in Canterbury and spent the night in its roof cavity.

They abandoned their efforts 24 hours later after reportedly being offered KFC.

