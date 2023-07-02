Strong winds could close Akl Harbour Bridge for most of Monday

Waka Kotahi has advised motorists of a strong wind watch in place for the Auckland Harbour bridge, and to plan on it being closed for most of tomorrow.

An amber alert is in place from 4am to 7am tomorrow, meaning that "speeds are reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close," as wind gusts of 75 to 80km/h are forecast.

From 12pm to 9pm a red alert is in place, indicating all lanes of the bridge will closed, as wind gusts of 90 to 100km/h are forecast, as well as possible gusts of 100 to 110km/h.

NZTA has asked motorists to drive to be cautious and drive to the conditions.

"Look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, or full bridge closure, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge," the agency said in a statement.

"Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

"Waka Kotahi is working closely with MetService to monitor wind speeds with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react and close lanes on the bridge if wind gusts exceed threshold levels."

Motorists are asked to use Waka Kotahi NZTA's traffic updates page as well as the NZTA Auckland and Northland Twitter page for any updates.