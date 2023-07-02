World
Bang Showbiz

Sarah Ferguson feels 'lucky to be alive' after successful mastectomy

7:40pm
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Sarah Ferguson feels "very lucky to be alive" after undergoing an eight-hour mastectomy.

The 63-year-old author - who is patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust - is being well looked after by her family after the anaesthetic took its "toll", with daughter Princess Eugenie, 33, having “all but moved in” to Royal Lodge in Windsor, Berkshire, to tend to her mother, and her other daughter Princess Beatrice, 34, at the other end of the phone.

The procedure was "more involved than people think", with Sarah having had a single mastectomy and reconstruction with skilled Surgeon Christine Choy and his colleague Stuart James, respectively.

A friend of Sarah's told The Sun newspaper's Fabulous magazine: “The surgery took getting on for eight hours and was more involved than people think.

“Today, the message she wants to get out is that she’s very grateful and she feels very lucky to be alive.

“She wants to thank the two incredible surgeons Christine Choy and Stuart James who saved her life and all the medical team who worked tirelessly to help her.”

The insider added: “Most people usually associate breast cancer with a lump but that’s not always the case.

“A lump can be detected by the patient, but this was a ‘shadow’, which can go undetected as it’s a wider spread of cancerous cells.

“In Sarah’s case, a biopsy was taken from the shadowy area of tissue and a few days later the results came back to confirm the diagnosis — breast cancer.”

Sarah's ex-husband, Prince Andrew, 63, is also supporting her as she recovers and she's also received well-wishes from her former brother-in-law, King Charles, 74.

Sarah Ferguson.

Sarah Ferguson. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Sarah revealed she almost cancelled the routine mammogram appointment that led to her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess of York - who has been helping cancer patients and children for years and also founded the charities Children in Crisis and Sarah's Trust - admitted she was going to put off her appointment because she didn't feel like the journey on a "hot day".

Speaking on an episode of her 'Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah' podcast, which was uploaded just after the diagnosis was made public, Sarah recalled: “It was after a bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day, and I didn’t feel like going to London. It’s easy to put it off — ‘I’ll do it next week.'"

Fortunately, her sister, Jane Ferguson Luedecke, persuaded her to go.

She continued: “I always normally do what she says because she gets so cranky. She said, ‘No, go. I need you to go. I need you to go.'”

A small shadow was detected by the mammogram, and if she hadn't gone, she would have delayed the immediate attention it required.

Sarah said: “Had it not been for that extraordinary, they put an injection in you, contrast and it shows the contrast, and it shows them where to go, if I hadn’t had done that … it was only a shadow.

“They wouldn’t have found out that it needs to be immediately sorted."

Sarah vowed to get “super fit” as part of her recovery.

Her long-time friend Piers Morgan, 58, said moments after he read the news that Sarah had cancer that he texted her and she replied: “Time to heal and nurture me now!”

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Mourners bury slain teen buried in France, 45,000 police deployed

Mourners bury slain teen buried in France, 45,000 police deployed

Mourners buried the 17-year-old who was killed by police, triggering days of rioting and looting.

4:29pm

Princes William, Harry honour Diana in separate video messages

Princes William, Harry honour Diana in separate video messages

The brothers didn't acknowledge each other.

10:30am

Why social media is being blamed for fuelling riots in France

Why social media is being blamed for fuelling riots in France

8:59am

Dutch king apologises for country's role in slavery

Dutch king apologises for country's role in slavery

7:59am

Jeremy Clarkson column on Meghan was sexist, UK press watchdog says

Jeremy Clarkson column on Meghan was sexist, UK press watchdog says

6:54am

Prince Harry's lawyer puts price on damages sought in tabloid lawsuit

Prince Harry's lawyer puts price on damages sought in tabloid lawsuit

Sat, Jul 1

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

October 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

40 mins ago

Icy conditions close part of Desert Road near Taupō

Icy conditions close part of Desert Road near Taupō

9:25pm

Person dies after being struck by train in Wellington

Person dies after being struck by train in Wellington

9:05pm

Police name man found dead in Gisborne river after crash

Police name man found dead in Gisborne river after crash

8:34pm

Syrian air defence missile explodes over northern Israel

Syrian air defence missile explodes over northern Israel

7:57pm

Meet the Tairāwhiti residents determined to save flood-hit homes

13:45

Meet the Tairāwhiti residents determined to save flood-hit homes

7:40pm

Sarah Ferguson feels 'lucky to be alive' after successful mastectomy

Sarah Ferguson feels 'lucky to be alive' after successful mastectomy
1
2
3
4
5
6