Princes William, Harry honour Diana in separate video messages

10:30am
Princes Harry and William.

Princes William and Harry have honoured their late mum Princess Diana in separate messages in which they didn’t acknowledge each other.

The royals, said to have been locked in a feud since Harry, 38, announced in 2020 he was leaving Britain for America, submitted videos played at the 2023 Diana Awards Ceremony on Friday (local time).

William, 41, appeared at the start of the event and was introduced by former Diana Legacy Award winner Hannah Hodgson, who met him two years earlier.

He praised Hannah and others for the “challenges they have overcome”, and said: “What unites them is their courage, compassion and a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others.”

William went on: “Today, we recognise the power of all young people – the power to challenge the status quo, to confront injustice and to inspire meaningful change.”

Harry’s clip was played toward the middle of the 43-minute virtual ceremony, and he said: “As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people.

“She recognised their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society.

“Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today.

The royal siblings, Prince William, left, and Prince Harry met with Princess Diana's butler in 2017.

“So many of the numerous challenges that we face disproportionately affect young people and, of course, their futures.”

The Diana Awards were set up to celebrate young people who are making positive changes in the world.

Harry’s memoir Spare, released in January, is said to have fuelled his feud with William as Harry claimed in the book his older brother pushed him on the floor during a fight about his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41.

Harry added William had called the former Suits actress “rude” and “abrasive”.

Harry also accused William of being jealous over his idea for the Invictus Games and claimed the dad-of-three encouraged him to wear his infamous Nazi costume to a party in 2005.

The brothers reportedly did not speak to each other when Harry travelled to London in May for their 74-year-old dad King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife Queen Camilla, 75, who he married in 2005, eight years after his first with Diana died aged 36 in a Paris car smash.

