World
AAP

Passengers injured as severe turbulence hits Sydney bound flight

24 mins ago
Plane cabin.

Plane cabin. (Source: istock.com)

A flight from Honolulu to Sydney hit "severe turbulence" that injured some passengers.

On Friday evening a Hawaiian Airlines flight encountered turbulence that injured passengers while flying over the Pacific Ocean, the airline said.

Flight HA451 hit strong winds and "unexpected severe turbulence" about five hours after leaving Hawaii.

"Four passengers and three flight attendants were initially treated by a doctor onboard and our crew members in consultation with physicians on the ground," Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement.

The Airbus A330 aircraft carrying 163 passengers and 12 crew landed "without incident" at Sydney Airport at 7.47pm on Friday, the airline said.

"We conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft before boarding HA452, which departed Sydney to Honolulu at approximately 10.30pm local time yesterday."

NSW Ambulance paramedics assessed 12 patients at the scene while three were taken to hospital with injuries including back pain.

Two passengers were taken to St George Hospital and another was transferred to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson told AAP.

WorldTravelAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Citizenship door opens for Kiwis in Australia

Citizenship door opens for Kiwis in Australia

Changes announced by Chris Hipkins and Anthony Albanese come into effect today.

6:24pm

2:22

World-first psychedelic treatment plan launches in Australia

World-first psychedelic treatment plan launches in Australia

From today, authorised psychiatrists across the ditch can prescribe MDMA to treat PTSD, and magic mushrooms to treat intense depression.

1:32pm

NZ High Commissioner reveals Morrison, Ardern spats

NZ High Commissioner reveals Morrison, Ardern spats

Fri, Jun 30

Woman's leg amputated after moving walkway accident in Thai airport

Woman's leg amputated after moving walkway accident in Thai airport

Fri, Jun 30

Freak accident sees fish impaled through Aussie surfer's nose

Freak accident sees fish impaled through Aussie surfer's nose

Thu, Jun 29

1:47

Air NZ adds more flights to get Swifties to Aus shows

Air NZ adds more flights to get Swifties to Aus shows

Thu, Jun 29

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

24 mins ago

Passengers injured as severe turbulence hits Sydney bound flight

Passengers injured as severe turbulence hits Sydney bound flight

25 mins ago

Why social media is being blamed for fuelling riots in France

Why social media is being blamed for fuelling riots in France

51 mins ago

Nearly 200 University of Otago staff apply for redundancy

Nearly 200 University of Otago staff apply for redundancy

7:59am

Dutch king apologises for country's role in slavery

Dutch king apologises for country's role in slavery

7:26am

Aus rips out top order in England chase of 371 after injured Lyon bats at Lord's

Aus rips out top order in England chase of 371 after injured Lyon bats at Lord's

6:54am

Jeremy Clarkson column on Meghan was sexist, UK press watchdog says

Jeremy Clarkson column on Meghan was sexist, UK press watchdog says
1
2
3
4
5
6