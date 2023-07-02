Passengers injured as severe turbulence hits Sydney bound flight

A flight from Honolulu to Sydney hit "severe turbulence" that injured some passengers.

On Friday evening a Hawaiian Airlines flight encountered turbulence that injured passengers while flying over the Pacific Ocean, the airline said.

Flight HA451 hit strong winds and "unexpected severe turbulence" about five hours after leaving Hawaii.

"Four passengers and three flight attendants were initially treated by a doctor onboard and our crew members in consultation with physicians on the ground," Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement.

The Airbus A330 aircraft carrying 163 passengers and 12 crew landed "without incident" at Sydney Airport at 7.47pm on Friday, the airline said.

"We conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft before boarding HA452, which departed Sydney to Honolulu at approximately 10.30pm local time yesterday."

NSW Ambulance paramedics assessed 12 patients at the scene while three were taken to hospital with injuries including back pain.

Two passengers were taken to St George Hospital and another was transferred to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson told AAP.