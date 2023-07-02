Entertainment
Associated Press

Jeremy Clarkson column on Meghan was sexist, UK press watchdog says

6:54am
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2022.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasised about seeing Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.

The column by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson in December described how he hated the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level”. He said she used "vivid bedroom promises" to turn Harry into a “warrior of woke” and controlled him like a sock puppet.

“The imagery employed by the columnist in this article was humiliating and degrading toward the duchess,” said Edward Faulks, chairman of the Independent Press Standards Organisation. “IPSO’s purpose is to protect the public and freedom of expression by upholding high editorial standards. In this case, The Sun failed to meet these standards.”

The independent organisation, which most UK newspapers, magazines and digital news outlets voluntarily commit to be regulated by, found that multiple “pejorative and prejudicial” references to Meghan's sex breached its editors' code.

"Stereotypes about women using their sexuality to exert influence ... implied that it was the duchess’s sexuality — rather than any other attribute or accomplishment — which was the source of her power,” the findings said.

The article inspired a record number of complaints to the regulator, which required the newspaper to inform its readers of the findings released early this morning.

The newspaper printed a headline “Jeremy Clarkson: IPSO Upholds Complaint” at the bottom of its front page Saturday and directed readers to a summary of the report where Clarkson’s column typically appears on page 17. The newspaper had removed the column and apologised in December.

Clarkson, who made his name as the combative host of the BBC car show Top Gear and hosts motoring show The Grand Tour on Amazon, previously said he was “horrified” after the blowback. He apologised and promised to be more careful.

Jeremy Clarkson attends Amazon Studio's The Grand Tour season two premiere screening and party at Duggal Greenhouse in 2017.

Jeremy Clarkson attends Amazon Studio's The Grand Tour season two premiere screening and party at Duggal Greenhouse in 2017. (Source: Associated Press)

Clarkson’s daughter had been among those who blasted the column. “I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred," Emily Clarkson posted on Instagram.

Jeremy Clarkson said the image of him dreaming of Meghan being publicly shamed was a “clumsy reference” to a scene in Game of Thrones.

The column followed the release of a six-part Netflix documentary about Harry and Meghan’s acrimonious split from the British royal family. The couple quit royal duties and moved to California in 2020, citing a lack of support from the palace and racist press treatment of Meghan, who is biracial.

The press regulator rejected complaints that the column was inaccurate or harassed Meghan or discriminated against her on the basis of race.

Harry had called the article “horrific, hurtful and cruel” and said the column would encourage misogyny.

Meghan did not formally complain about the report but didn't object to the investigation launched after the Fawcett Society, a gender equality group, and Wilde Foundation, a charity supporting female abuse victims, filed complaints.

The Fawcett Society hailed the findings, which were the first by IPSO to uphold complaints of sexism.

“This landmark decision is a real opportunity for our media to catch up with what women have known for years — misogyny and hate are not acceptable and they can no longer be dressed up as satire or banter,” said Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society.

EntertainmentRoyaltyUK and EuropeMedia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Dutch king apologises for country's role in slavery

Dutch king apologises for country's role in slavery

King Willem-Alexander's apology comes on the 150th anniversary of the abolition of slavery.

7:59am

Sir Paul McCartney gives scathing take on modern movies

Sir Paul McCartney gives scathing take on modern movies

The Beatles legend, 81, gave his verdict on the movie industry during a chat with actor Stanley Tucci in London.

10:54am

Prince Harry reportedly planning Africa documentary without Meghan

Prince Harry reportedly planning Africa documentary without Meghan

Fri, Jun 30

Harry and Meghan have vacated Frogmore Cottage - Buckingham Palace

Harry and Meghan have vacated Frogmore Cottage - Buckingham Palace

Fri, Jun 30

King Charles orders heating turned down to cut emissions

King Charles orders heating turned down to cut emissions

Thu, Jun 29

Pink stunned after fan chucks mum's ashes on stage

Pink stunned after fan chucks mum's ashes on stage

Tue, Jun 27

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

24 mins ago

Passengers injured as severe turbulence hits Sydney bound flight

Passengers injured as severe turbulence hits Sydney bound flight

26 mins ago

Why social media is being blamed for fuelling riots in France

Why social media is being blamed for fuelling riots in France

51 mins ago

Nearly 200 University of Otago staff apply for redundancy

Nearly 200 University of Otago staff apply for redundancy

7:59am

Dutch king apologises for country's role in slavery

Dutch king apologises for country's role in slavery

7:26am

Aus rips out top order in England chase of 371 after injured Lyon bats at Lord's

Aus rips out top order in England chase of 371 after injured Lyon bats at Lord's

6:54am

Jeremy Clarkson column on Meghan was sexist, UK press watchdog says

Jeremy Clarkson column on Meghan was sexist, UK press watchdog says
1
2
3
4
5
6