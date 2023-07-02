New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Defence Force's new $2 billion aircraft take to the sky

9:30am
The arrival of the first P-8A Poseidon 4801 to RNZAF Base Ohakea.

The arrival of the first P-8A Poseidon 4801 to RNZAF Base Ohakea. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The Defence Force's new Poseidon aircraft begin patrolling the waters around New Zealand on Saturday.

It has taken four years of preparation to operate and maintain the P-8A planes.

Chief of Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark said the new fleet's introduction into service marks the beginning of a new era.

"New Zealand's maritime security is central to our survival and success.

"The Poseidon is the latest in a series of aircraft going back to the early days of the RNZAF that have kept watch from the air - securing our maritime resources, defending our region against military threats, building regional resilience, preventing trans-national crime, and of course carrying out search and rescue and humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions.

"In the Poseidon fleet, we now have the modern standard in technology to perform these crucial roles."

The Poseidons replace six 1960s-era P3 Orion aircraft, which have been in service for 57 years.

The four new planes cost $2.3 billion.

To accommodate the introduction of the new aircraft, No. 5 Squadron has moved from RNZAF Base Auckland at Whenuapai where the P-3K2 Orions were based, to Base Ohakea in Manawatū.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandDefence

SHARE ME

More Stories

National inquiry into historic treatment of Māori soldiers begins

National inquiry into historic treatment of Māori soldiers begins

A tribunal will consider more than 100 claims, including Vietnam veterans who say health problems caused by Agent Orange exposure were ignored.

Mon, Jun 12

3:09

Top diplomat denies US trying to militarise the Pacific

Top diplomat denies US trying to militarise the Pacific

Daniel Kritenbrink says other nations should also not militarise the region.

Sun, Jun 11

3:30

Supreme Court rules on long-running NZDF abuse claims

Supreme Court rules on long-running NZDF abuse claims

Fri, May 12

1:37

NZDF personnel to receive pay rise from July 1

NZDF personnel to receive pay rise from July 1

Mon, May 8

Kiwi Defence Force 'proud' to march in coronation procession

Kiwi Defence Force 'proud' to march in coronation procession

Sun, May 7

We want you! - Calls for Kiwis to join Aussie defence force

We want you! - Calls for Kiwis to join Aussie defence force

Tue, May 2

3:25

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

26 mins ago

Campbell Johnstone, first openly gay All Black, announces engagement

7:42

Campbell Johnstone, first openly gay All Black, announces engagement

53 mins ago

Mt Ruapehu officially opens its doors for 2023 ski season

1:59

Mt Ruapehu officially opens its doors for 2023 ski season

11:50am

Nationwide health IT system still years away – health boss

5:21

Nationwide health IT system still years away – health boss

11:27am

Green Party pledges landlord register, rent control measures

2:01

Green Party pledges landlord register, rent control measures

11:20am

Telescope launched to hunt for clues to universe's darkest secrets

Telescope launched to hunt for clues to universe's darkest secrets

11:19am

Records fall as Cowboys exact revenge on hapless Tigers

Records fall as Cowboys exact revenge on hapless Tigers
1
2
3
4
5
6