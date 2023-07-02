Aus rips out top order in England chase of 371 after injured Lyon bats at Lord's

A masterclass of pace bowling put Australia on course to go 2-0 up in the Ashes after an England team chasing 371 runs to win was reduced to 114-4 in the second test at Lord's on Saturday.

Australia thought it had a fifth wicket 13 minutes before stumps when Mitchell Starc caught Ben Duckett's ramp on the fine leg boundary. Starc made the catch in both hands but used the ball hand to slow his skid on his knees. That action made the third umpire decide it wasn't a clean catch.

Duckett was unbeaten on 50 after he also was almost caught in the first over, and captain Ben Stokes on 29.

They rescued England from 45-4 to trail by 257 at stumps.

On an extraordinary fourth day, an injured Nathan Lyon batted in obvious pain for an Australia team struggling to score against a barrage of bouncers, and the tailender helped add 15 runs for the last wicket and pad their lead to 370.

England has successfully chased 371 or more only once in test history, a year ago at Edgbaston against India. But it has never chased so many at Lord's and it looked increasingly unlikely in front of an audience including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Princes William and George as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins ripped out the top order.

Zac Crawley was out for 3 in the third over when he feathered an edge off Starc into the safe hands of diving wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Ollie Pope also went for 3 in the fifth when he was beaten inside by Starc and his middle stump was slammed by an 143 kph inswinger.

Joe Root expertly turned a couple of boundaries off Josh Hazlewood but on 18 he jumped to fend a face-high riser up the slope from Cummins and edged to David Warner at first slip.

Cummins saved an even better delivery in the same over for Harry Brook, whose off stump he knocked for 4.

Duckett was dropped off Starc in the first over by a fully stretched Cameron Green, and advanced to his second fifty of the match. With Stokes, they fashioned an unbroken stand of 69.

England started the day bowling for a fourth consecutive day with Australia leading by a healthy 221 runs and only two wickets down.

Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith were so comfortable, Australia seemed to be heading towards a declaration. That was until mid-morning when Smith hit three boundaries in one over off James Anderson.

In the next over, England began pitching up. The English hadn't handled Australia's own short-pitched bowling and decided to give the visitors a taste of their own medicine.

England set the trap with up to eight fielders square and behind, and Australia fell in it; all eight wickets.

In half an hour, Khawaja top-edged Stuart Broad to fine leg on 77; Smith steered Josh Tongue to deep backward square and knew it was bad before Crawley made the catch; and Travis Head fended off a Broad bumper to short leg, where Root made a brilliant one-handed low catch to his left.

The 1.98-metre Cameron Green and Carey resisted the urge to pull or hook for nearly two hours through lunch and the game was at a dull stalemate.

Green lost patience first. Ollie Robinson's short balls took out him and Carey. In his nine-over spell from lunch, Robinson got 2-7.

Stokes bowled 12 straight overs from lunch for 1-26, and Root took three catches at short leg in the innings for 178 in his career. Root broke a tie with Alastair Cook for the most outfield catches in England test history.

Lyon suffered a “significant” right calf strain in the field late Thursday and has been on crutches since then. He wasn't expected to play any further part in the match, but he appeared as the last batter and hobbled on to the field to a standing ovation.

He ran a single for Starc in obvious pain and hit a boundary against Broad in a stacked field. He was last man out defending a short ball from Stokes after a lionhearted half-hour, and limped off to another ovation.

Australia added only 57 runs in 31.1 overs in the middle session but Lyon's cameo made it worth enduring.

