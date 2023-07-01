Sir Paul McCartney gives scathing take on modern moves

Sir Paul McCartney has declared modern films are "rubbish".

The Beatles legend, 81, gave his verdict on the movie industry during a chat with actor Stanley Tucci in London yesterday to promote his new exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery. McCartney declared there haven't been many films interesting enough to entice him to the cinema.

He said: "There’s a lot of really rubbish films out these days ... They bang them out and they’re not awfully good. That’s the truth," before conceding there have been some good releases and there was one particular blockbuster that he found entertaining - the 2021 reimagining of Frank Herbert's novel Dune.

McCartney added: "Some good ones. Dune’s great. I like Dune!"

During the chat to celebrate the launch of Paul McCartney, Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm, the veteran rocker also spoke about the Beatles' first trip to America in 1964 which came just months after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in November 1963.

McCartney said he felt the band was able to lift people's spirits during their time in the US. He explained: "That was one of the big things for us... we felt it like the whole world had felt it.

"We had really felt it, but then, it was a few months after that we went to America. We, without meaning to, lifted people."

Some pictures taken during the trip have made it into his exhibition and McCartney reflected on the decision to document the band's time in the US, saying: "The four of us got cameras and just started to enjoy taking pictures of what was going on around us. The nice thing was, I realised they were all quite intimate because the press photographers couldn't get here."