Airline CEO apologises for using private jet after cancelled flights

2:48pm
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby apologised today for hopping on a private plane to get out of the New York area while thousands of United passengers were stranded because the airline cancelled so many flights in Newark, New Jersey.

"Taking a private jet was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were waiting to get home," Kirby said in a statement issued by the airline.

"I sincerely apologise to our customers and our team members who have been working around-the-clock for several days — often through severe weather — to take care of our customers."

Kirby concluded by promising "to better demonstrate my respect for the dedication of our team members and the loyalty of our customers."

Kirby caught the private flight from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Denver on Wednesday, when United cancelled 750 flights — one-fourth of its schedule for the day. That figure does not include flights on United Express.

United has cancelled nearly 3000 flights this week, with the largest number at its Newark Liberty International Airport hub, which was hit by thunderstorms for much of the week.

Kirby blamed disruptions in Newark last weekend on a shortage of Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers. As United continued to struggle throughout the week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose department includes the administration, said on Twitter that airlines had recovered from the storms "with the exception of United."

