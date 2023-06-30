World
Associated Press

Woman's leg amputated after moving walkway accident in Thai airport

10:03am
The 57-year-old Thai passenger was due to fly out from Bangkok when her leg became trapped in a moving walkway.

The 57-year-old Thai passenger was due to fly out from Bangkok when her leg became trapped in a moving walkway. (Source: istock.com)

A woman's leg had to be amputated in a Thai airport after it was trapped by a movable walkway Thursday, officials said.

The 57-year-old Thai passenger was due to board a morning flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province when she was caught by the walkway in the airport’s Terminal 2.

A medical team there eventually had to cut her left leg off from above the knee, according to the airport's officials.

“On behalf of the Don Mueang International Airport, I’d like to express my deepest condolences regarding the accident,” Don Mueang Airport Director Karun Thanakuljeerapat said during a news conference.

“I’d like to insist that we will ensure that no such accident will happen again.”

He said the airport will be fully responsible for the woman's medical costs and will be open for negotiations on other compensations.

The medical team at the hospital she was initially sent to informed Karun that they could not reattach her leg, but the woman requested to be transferred to another hospital to assess the possibility, he said.

Images shared online showed the lower part of the woman’s leg trapped beneath the belt at the end of the walkway as she was being assisted by airport staff.

A suitcase lying near her was missing two wheels, and the yellow comb-like plates were seen broken off from where they typically cover the edge of the belt where the moving walkway ends.

Karun said the suitcase wheels were found underneath the belt, but it was unclear how it might relate to the accident.

He said walkways at the airport are checked daily, with an additional monthly inspection. He said the walkway has been closed and a team of engineers was inspecting it to determine the cause of the accident.

The walkway was manufactured by Japanese company Hitachi and was installed in 1996, the airport director said, adding that there is a plan to request for a budget to change to a newer model in 2025.

In 2019, a passenger’s shoe was damaged after it was caught in the airport’s moving walkway in Terminal 1. The airport released a statement afterward saying the faulty walkway was repaired and reopened in about an hour.

WorldAsiaAccidentsTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Freak accident sees fish impaled through Aussie surfer's nose

Freak accident sees fish impaled through Aussie surfer's nose

"It was really lucky I didn't lose my eyesight," Steven Kezic said after his Indonesia surfing school adventure went awry.

8:54pm

1:47

New China-New Zealand flights announced in tourism boost attempt

New China-New Zealand flights announced in tourism boost attempt

From November 2023, three new services between Guangzhou and Auckland will begin, while the Guangzhou-Christchurch route will be reinstated.

11:19am

'Presumed human remains' recovered from Titan sub implosion

'Presumed human remains' recovered from Titan sub implosion

Thu, Jun 29

1:32

Silver lining: 'One of the coolest things' in faulty US plane landing

Silver lining: 'One of the coolest things' in faulty US plane landing

Thu, Jun 29

Thousands rescued from cybercrime syndicates in Philippines

Thousands rescued from cybercrime syndicates in Philippines

Wed, Jun 28

Watch: Japanese robot arms reminiscent of Spider-Man villain

Watch: Japanese robot arms reminiscent of Spider-Man villain

Tue, Jun 27

0:53

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Baby Blacks suffer record loss at under-20 RWC

Baby Blacks suffer record loss at under-20 RWC

31 mins ago

TikTok beer tan craze slammed as 'downright dangerous'

4:01

TikTok beer tan craze slammed as 'downright dangerous'

35 mins ago

Napier power cut: Cat got into 'worst possible' substation site

Napier power cut: Cat got into 'worst possible' substation site

54 mins ago

Pacific Update: Startling new discoveries about Tonga’s volcanic eruption

6:00

Pacific Update: Startling new discoveries about Tonga’s volcanic eruption

55 mins ago

Jack Goodhue the latest All Black to confirm NZ departure

Jack Goodhue the latest All Black to confirm NZ departure

10:09am

Rapper Travis Scott avoids charges over Astroworld concert deaths

Rapper Travis Scott avoids charges over Astroworld concert deaths
1
2
3
4
5
6