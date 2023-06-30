The regions with the best and worse school attendance

The number of children going to school regularly has improved.

Ministry of Education figures published today showed 59.5% of pupils attended more than 90% of their classes in term one this year, up from 46.1% in term one last year.

But the result was lower than before the pandemic when 72.8% of pupils attended regularly in term one, 2019.

Māori students had the lowest rate of regular attendance at 44.9%, followed by Pacific students at 47.6%, Pākeha at 62.8%, and Asian 70.6%.

Prior to the pandemic, in term one, 2019, 59.7% of Māori students were regular attenders, as were 63.2% of Pacific pupils, 76.1% of Pākeha, and 80.5% of Asian pupils.

The figures also showed 8.3% of children missed 30% or more of their classes in term one, the benchmark for chronic absence, down from 14.2% last year.

Illness was the leading cause of absence in term one, accounting for 4.7% of classroom time, followed by truancy at 2.3%.

"Incidence of Covid-19 in the community continued to be associated with an increase in medical absences compared to 2019 (pre-Covid-19) and was the main driver of non-attendance in Term 1 2023. This suggests that students and their parents continue to follow Ministry of Health advice i.e., for students to stay home if unwell," the ministry's attendance report said.

The figures showed 54,037 children ditched school for a family holiday in the first school term, and their absences were equivalent to 0.8% of term one classroom time, more than in term one of any of the previous four years.

"The reopening of the New Zealand border in July 2022 and the end of most Covid-19 restrictions in September 2022 are likely to be contributing factors to the increase in holidays during term time, including family reunification following Covid-19 restrictions," the report said.

Te Tai Tokerau and Hawke's Bay/Tai Rāwhiti had the lowest rates of regular attendance at 48%, while Auckland and Canterbury had the highest at 63%.

By John Gerritsen for rnz.co.nz