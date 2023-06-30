League
AAP

Rabbitohs rain on Warriors' parade with big win in Auckland

10:42pm
Wayde Egan.

Wayde Egan. (Source: Photosport)

A milestone double from try-scoring whiz Alex Johnston has fired South Sydney back into the NRL winners' list with a crucial 28-6 victory over the Warriors in Auckland.

Facing the prospect of tumbling out of the top eight barely a month after leading the competition, the Rabbitohs responded with a wet-weather masterclass at Mt Smart Stadium.

As rain tumbled down throughout Friday night's encounter, it was Johnston and star five-eighth Cody Walker who revived Souths' top-four hopes.

Johnston joined Manly legend Steve Menzies in equal third place on the premiership's all-time tryscorers' charts with his 179th and 180th four-pointers as the Rabbitohs climbed from eighth to sixth on the NRL live ladder.

After four defeats in their previous five games, Souths leaked the opening try of the game through Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya after conceding a string of penalties and possession to the home side.

Shaun Johnson slotted the sideline conversion for an early 6-0 lead, but that was as good as it got for the Warriors as the Rabbitohs piled on 28 unanswered points in a dominant performance.

First a handling error by Rocco Berry gave the visitors all the space they needed to send Johnston over in the corner, then a penalty in front for an Addin Fonua-Blake high shot not long after led to Blake Taaffe levelling the scores.

The in-form prop can probably count himself unlucky for ending up in the bin for what looked to be a fairly innocuous connection.

Last weekend's four-try hero Dallin Watene-Zelezniak found the going a lot tougher in the unforgiving conditions, dropping a high ball and gifting the Rabbitohs another opportunity.

This time Cameron Murray took advantage of Fonua-Blake's absence and crashed over through a big gap near the posts.

Taaffe almost gave the Rabbitohs the perfect start to the second half when he was hauled down just a metre short, but they didn't have to wait long to extend their lead.

A lovely kick by Cody Walker found Johnston open on the right again, the try his 180th and good enough to tie Menzies and leaving the 28-year-old behind only the great Ken Irvine and Billy Slater.

Johnston also tied the legendary Irvine with 50 multi-try games in his career.

After picking on the Warriors' right edge all night, the game sealing-score came on the other side for the Rabbitohs.

Debutant Tyrone Munro benefitted from another perfect Ilias kick, gathering to make the score 22-6 and putting the result out of reach for the disappointing Warriors.

Taaffe collected a long-range effort just before the end to put an exclamation point on the result.

LeagueWarriorsNRL

SHARE ME

More Stories

NRL star Dylan Brown pleads guilty to groping woman in Sydney

NRL star Dylan Brown pleads guilty to groping woman in Sydney

The 23-year-old was accused of touching the woman's breast without her consent at the Golden Sheaf Hotel earlier this month.

Wed, Jun 28

Watene-Zelezniak's four tries helps Warriors thrash Dragons

Watene-Zelezniak's four tries helps Warriors thrash Dragons

The Warriors conjured a 48-18 win as the Dragons continue to try and wade through their problems with or without Ben Hunt.

Sat, Jun 24

Video: Luai, Walsh sent off for headbutting in Origin II

Video: Luai, Walsh sent off for headbutting in Origin II

Thu, Jun 22

Queensland seal State of Origin series with big win over NSW

Queensland seal State of Origin series with big win over NSW

Thu, Jun 22

Warriors not pushing for early RTS return after All Blacks snub

Warriors not pushing for early RTS return after All Blacks snub

Tue, Jun 20

Sky is the limit for Warriors this season - Nicoll-Klokstad

Sky is the limit for Warriors this season - Nicoll-Klokstad

Sat, Jun 10

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

10:42pm

Rabbitohs rain on Warriors' parade with big win in Auckland

Rabbitohs rain on Warriors' parade with big win in Auckland

9:35pm

Charlisse Leger-Walker shines as Tall Ferns reach Asia Cup semis

Charlisse Leger-Walker shines as Tall Ferns reach Asia Cup semis

8:50pm

Madonna’s best friend insists singer is 'on the mend'

Madonna’s best friend insists singer is 'on the mend'

8:30pm

Prince Harry reportedly planning Africa documentary without Meghan

Prince Harry reportedly planning Africa documentary without Meghan

8:10pm

World's largest dinosaur coming to NZ for exhibition

4:50

World's largest dinosaur coming to NZ for exhibition

7:50pm

Handbag 'smaller than grain of salt' sells for over $100k at auction

Handbag 'smaller than grain of salt' sells for over $100k at auction
1
2
3
4
5
6