Queenstown's new Skyline gondola launches

12 mins ago
The new Skyline Queenstown Gondola.

The new Skyline Queenstown Gondola. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The new Skyline Queenstown gondola has been officially launched, with more capacity on offer.

Doppelmayr New Zealand has completed the gondola, which features 35 cabins that can carry up to 10 passengers each.

The gondola can transport 6000 people per hour up and from the summit of Bob's Peak. The previous gondola could only take 2000 people per hour.

Doppelmayr NZ chief executive Garreth Hayman said it was exciting to complete the project.

"Over the course of a 10-week changeover period, our team has worked alongside Skyline Queenstown to achieve a feat of engineering that has required meticulous planning, coordination and precision execution.

"A highlight of this process was the installation of the 10 new towers, which required our team to skillfully airlift each tower onto the site, where they have been strategically positioned to provide stability and reliability.

"The advanced technology employed in the gondola system guarantees a smooth and secure ride for all passengers, and the ropeway system has zero local emissions thanks to its electric drive."

