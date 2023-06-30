Entertainment
Prince Harry reportedly planning Africa documentary without Meghan

8:30pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to make a documentary in Africa for Netflix without his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The royal, 38, who has had his and his ex-‘Suits’ actress wife’s $32 million Spotify deal abruptly cut short, has apparently come up with the idea as the couple are said to be under pressure to generate new ideas for their £100 million contract with Netflix.

An insider at the streamer told Page Six about how the Africa film was one idea he is exploring: “Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there.”

Harry’s late mum Princess Diana travelled to Africa to campaign against landmines shortly before her death in 1997 and he took Meghan, 41, camping there on one of their first dates.

He also set up a charity in Lesotho called Sentebale, meaning “forget me not,” with Prince Seeiso, the country’s king’s younger brother.

Harry, who is also president of conservation group African Parks, has said about his love for Africa:

Speaking about his love for Africa in 2017 in an interview for Town and Country magazine, he said: “This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I wish I could spend more time in Africa.”

Meghan has been accused of using staff to conduct her interviews for the ‘Archetypes’ podcast series that was part of her and Harry’s Spotify output.

She and Harry have also been branded “f****** grifters” by a Spotify chief.

Bill Simmons, 53, the sportscaster who is also head of Spotify’s international sports content, said on his podcast: “‘The F****** Grifters’ – that’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them.

“I’ve got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea.

“It’s one of my best stories.”

He added: “I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation. That’s a podcast we should’ve launched with them.”

