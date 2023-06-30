Rugby
New kit, new levels and a new iPad for new All Black Roigard

By Brodyn Knuckey, Digital Sport Reporter
2:49pm
Cam Roigard has been getting comfortable in the new All Blacks threads. (Source: Photosport)

He's only been in the environment for two weeks but Cam Roigard is already enjoying the little perks that comes with being an All Black.

The Hurricanes halfback was one of five new names among Ian Foster's selections earlier this month, but despite his rookie status he's making the most of the "little perks" that comes with the new territory.

"All the kit and stuff has been awesome," Roigard said with a grin.

"It was pretty surreal [to put on the All Blacks gear for the first time]. We did haka practice last night - you see it on TV and stuff and you're pretty familiar with it but that was pretty awesome.

"You're a fan growing up so to be in the room with some of the legends that add to the legacy and stuff has been not overwhelming, but definitely an awesome experience for sure."

Roigard's teammate and longtime All Black Dane Coles earlier this week teased the 22-year-old, saying he was a bit like "a deer in headlights" and "walking on egg shells" at training, but the senior players were helping him and the other rookies acclimatise.

While Roigard agreed he was taking a lot on, he said he wouldn't go as far as Coles' cheeky descriptions.

"I've just been making sure I'm on time and all that sort of stuff," he said.

"But the older dogs have been good!"

He's had plenty of veterans to learn from too, including greats such as Dan Carter and Keven Mealamu who have been spotted at training this week helping the side out.

"It's pretty cool - it just shows what it means to that group as well in that even though they've moved on, they're still proud All Blacks and still want to do what they can for the jersey."

For the more tailored questions though there's no better man to talk to than the most-capped halfback in the team's history - new teammate Aaron Smith.

Cam Roigard enjoyed his time with Aaron Smith as his "roomie". (Source: Photosport)

"It was the first time meeting last week, actually. We were roomies and stuff which is pretty cool," Roigard said of Smith.

"He's open to sharing because he has plenty of experience and doing technical stuff with my passing.

"It's like having another coach."

The note-taking has become significantly easier too, with Roigard rushing out to buy an iPad shortly after being named in the All Blacks to help with the new level of analysis coming his way.

"I thought I didn't want to be the only guy with a pen and paper," he grinned.

"I needed to get one anyway so it was just a bit of added motivation!"

There's plenty of motivation going around now though, with the All Blacks' season beginning next weekend with a Rugby Championship Test in Mendoza against Argentina.

Roigard said the team are pushing themselves to be ready for next Sunday knowing how important it is to get this year off on the right foot.

"There's an expectation to learn fast and adapt quickly because we play in eight days," he said.

"So when we come to our next training we're going up a level again and then again and then we're building up for Argentina."

