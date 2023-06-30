Entertainment
Madonna’s best friend insists singer is 'on the mend'

8:50pm
Madonna poses for camera.

Madonna poses for camera. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Madonna’s best friend Debi Mazar has insisted the singer is “on the mend”.

The Material Girl singer, 64, was hospitalised at the weekend with a “serious bacterial infection” but is back home recovering and her long-time Goodfellas actress pal Debi, 58, has said she is resting, despite sources telling TMZ the Queen of Pop has been throwing up and is bedridden at her house in New York.

She captioned an image of her and Madonna from the early 1980s and captioned it: “Get well Sis! Rest, Restore, Reboot! Strongest gal I know… .”

Debi, who posted the image today after it was reported Madonna was at home, added: “To all of her fans-Madonna is on the mend home resting! #Warrior #Lioness.”

The Queen of Pop was reportedly intubated during her stay at a New York hospital over the weekend, which emerged on Wednesday when her manager said she would be postponing her ‘Celebration’ tour to get better.

It was reported today by the BBC she is now “home and feeling better” after her discharge.

A source also told CNN on Thursday Madonna had been transported to her New York City residence via a private ambulance and was now “in the clear”.

Page Six said a police escort was seen outside of the ‘Material Girl’ singer’s property.

Her children have been spotted visiting their ill mum while she is on the mend, with her sons David Banda, 17, and Rocco Ritchie, 22, who she had with director Guy Ritchie, 54, were photographed arriving at her Upper East Side apartment Wednesday.

Mum-of-six Madonna also has children Lourdes, 26, Mercy, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

An unnamed relative told the Daily Mail her illness had brought her whole family together, adding: “All of Madonna’s family members have come together over this. This really woke her the f*** up.”

