Kevin Costner says ex wants $400k in child support for plastic surgery

4:50pm
Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Kevin Costner is reportedly accusing his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, of demanding nearly US$250,000 (NZ$411,763) in child support payments for plastic surgery.

The Yellowstone actor, 68, is said to have alleged in court documents his forensic accountant had found the 49-year-old handbag designer – who filed for divorce in May – spends more than $100,000 in cosmetic surgery procedures which he apparently says is the real reason she is asking for the money.

Page Six added papers they had obtained amid the couple’s increasingly bitter divorce fight also showed Christine has spent thousands of dollars on shopping, construction loans, attorneys’ fees and other expenses that have “nothing” to do with her children.

Christine, who has children Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13, with Kevin, previously argued the $248,000 a month she is requesting is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle”.

She also claimed she has “no income” of her own and has been a “stay-at-home” mum since 2007, when her oldest child was born.

But Kevin is said to have stated in the new court documents that he believes US$51,940 (NZ$85,548) a month, which is what he’s currently paying, is a “reasonable” amount.

Christine filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and the exes’ finances have so far been the biggest point of contention.

Kevin’s personal finances were recently laid bare as part of the split fight after the actor appealed for them to be kept private.

Christine detailed in a court filing how much the actor made and spent last year in an effort to protest how much she will receive in spousal support.

Papers showed Kevin and his family splurged nearly US$12 million (NZ$19.7 million) on expenses in the last 12 months.

Kevin had argued in court documents, also obtained by Page Six he did not want his financial information to be made public out of fear that “irreparable harm” will be done to him by fraudsters.

Papers showed he earned a total of US$19,517,064.32 (NZ$32,140,408.77) before taxes due to income he accrued from TV and film projects, rentals and social security.

He and his family spent US$11,921,543.89 (NZ$19,632,219.65) in expenses last year, leaving Kevin with a 2022 net income of just over $7.5 million.

A huge slice of Kevin’s spending went on his three homes, including a property in Santa Barbara, California, another in Aspen, Colorado and a third called the ‘Beach House’.

Christine is seeking US$248,000 (NZ$408,355) per month from Kevin to help raise their three children.

Court papers revealed she wants a small fortune to maintain the lifestyles of her and Kevin’s kids.

She also wants Kevin to pay for their kids’ private-school tuition, extracurricular activities, sports and health care expenses, according to the court documents.

