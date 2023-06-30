England cuts Aus lead to 138 after two days of 2nd Ashes test

Nathan Lyon has suffered a serious-looking calf injury at Lord's before England threw wickets away to go to stumps at 4-278 on day two of the second Ashes Test.

Lyon limped from the ground briefly after tea overnight after feeling for his calf when charging in to catch a ball, as England mounted their reply to Australia's first-innings 416, which featured another Steve Smith century.

Australia are unlikely to have a full prognosis on Lyon's right calf until later this week in London, but there were immediate concerns for the durable 35-year-old offspinner.

Any injury to Lyon would be a disaster for Australia.

The spinner played a crucial role with the ball in their first Test win at Edgbaston, and was only four scalps away from reaching 500 wickets when he went down at Lord's.

Australia have one week until the start of the third Test at Headingley, while Lyon's injury has already been compared to the series-defining moment in 2005 when Glenn McGrath trod on a ball at the start of the second Test at Edgbaston.

Travis Head and Smith both shared overs as spinners in Lyon's absence, while Todd Murphy is the back-up option in their squad.

But such has been Lyon's longevity, with the Lord's Test his 100th in a row, Australia have not been forced to call on another tweaker to be chief spinner since 2013.

Lyon's injury came after he took the only wicket in England's innings until that point, outsmarting Zak Crawley on 48 and having him stumped down legside.

England's Ben Duckett bats during the second day of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. (Source: Associated Press)

With the score at 1-188 shortly after Lyon went off and with Australia without their leading wicket-taker, England should have gone to stumps in a position of real authority.

Instead, the hosts threw away three wickets in the space of eight overs as Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and Joe Root all inexplicably fell to Australia's unsubtle short-ball plan with men set back for the hook shot.

Pope was the first to go on 42, when he hit Cameron Green straight down the throat of Smith at deep backward square.

Duckett, regarded as the most audacious of the England batters, could not help himself and hooked Josh Hazlewood down David Warner's throat at fine leg when just two short of his century.

Root followed shortly after, caught by a diving Smith behind square on 10, after also earlier being caught behind on a no-ball trying to hook Cameron Green on one.

England's Josh Tongue, right celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith caught by England's Ben Duckett on the second day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London. (Source: Associated Press)

Harry Brook was also fortunate to survive the ploy, put down by Marnus Labuschagne at square leg on 25 when pulling Pat Cummins.

He went to stumps unbeaten on 45, with Ben Stokes alongside him on 17 after taking multiple balls to the body rather than pulling.

Earlier, Smith had brought up his 12th Ashes century as Australia lost 5-77.

After resuming on 85, he briefly appeared at risk of running out of partners when Carey was trapped lbw by Stuart Broad and Starc edged off quickly.

But with Cummins (22no) at the other end, Smith brought up three-figures when he drove James Anderson through the covers, holding his arms aloft to a generous applause.

Smith was eventually caught in the slips driving trying to drive Josh Tongue (3-98), but his 110 drew him level with Steve Waugh for the second-most centuries by an Australian with 32.