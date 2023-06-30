New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Couple upset offenders who fired arrows into bull go unpunished

30 mins ago
File image of a bull cow with calf.

File image of a bull cow with calf. (Source: istock.com)

The owners of a bull that was fatally wounded by arrows fired from a crossbow are devastated the perpetrators have escaped conviction.

This story contains a distressing image of an injured animal.

Two men, who were 18 and 22, eventually pleaded guilty to ill-treating the bull and a steer in the early morning attack in August 2021.

They were discharged without conviction on Thursday in the Porirua District Court.

Donald Love said he and his partner, Heather Phillips, were disappointed the offenders had "got away with a slap on the wrist".

Donald Love took this photo moments after finding the injured bull.

Donald Love took this photo moments after finding the injured bull. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

"It's been two years and multiple court hearings, and it's left us wondering what was the point, really. It's still pretty raw for both of us.

After finding the fence cut, Love located the bull, Ferdinand, at the back of the paddock "in a pitiful but alert state," with arrows protruding from his neck and stomach and a deep wound on his shoulder.

The animal had to be euthanised by his partner's brother, as it was unsafe for the vet to use drugs.

Discovering injuries on the steer the next day required another vet visit and added to their trauma, he said.

The couple pieced together the sequence of events from security camera footage, and the culprits were arrested in September.

Both maintained "not guilty" pleas until May 2022, when the younger offender admitted his part.

The older man eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in October.

In his victim impact statement, Love said the protracted legal process had left them both with "a sense of betrayal".

Animal rights organisation SAFE said the offenders should have been convicted.

Its spokesperson Anna de Roo said it was "a deliberate, depraved attack on an animal".

"Aotearoa talks a big game about its animal welfare standards. But this case just shows how little regard the justice system has for animals and their well-being."

Fewer than 1% of animal welfare complaints each year led to prosecution, she said.

"Even when perpetrators are prosecuted, the penalties are often disturbingly light."

Cases like this showed why a commissioner for animals was "urgently needed", in her view.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAnimalsCrime and JusticeWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Seal runs amok after paying surprise visit to Auckland KFC

Watch: Seal runs amok after paying surprise visit to Auckland KFC

Police arrived on the scene to try and stop the seemingly hungry mammal from coming to harm.

2:37pm

0:16

Napier power cut: Cat got into 'worst possible' substation site

Napier power cut: Cat got into 'worst possible' substation site

There was also an element of mystery about the animal's death, as it had no visible signs of injury.

10:36am

14-year-old girl chased down street, assaulted in Hastings

14-year-old girl chased down street, assaulted in Hastings

6:21am

Analysis: The rise and fall of Sir James Wallace

Analysis: The rise and fall of Sir James Wallace

8:30pm

2:16

Police reopen Rotorua attempted murder cold case

Police reopen Rotorua attempted murder cold case

6:19pm

Watch: Akl paddleboarder's 'scary' close encounter with orca pod

Watch: Akl paddleboarder's 'scary' close encounter with orca pod

4:18pm

1:14

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Watch: Proud dad Ian Foster quizzed on best World Cup jersey

0:55

Watch: Proud dad Ian Foster quizzed on best World Cup jersey

30 mins ago

Couple upset offenders who fired arrows into bull go unpunished

Couple upset offenders who fired arrows into bull go unpunished

47 mins ago

BREAKING

Wesley College kids at risk of 'bullying and violence' - ERO

2:51

Wesley College kids at risk of 'bullying and violence' - ERO

2:49pm

New kit, new levels and a new iPad for new All Black Roigard

New kit, new levels and a new iPad for new All Black Roigard

2:37pm

Watch: Seal runs amok after paying surprise visit to Auckland KFC

0:16

Watch: Seal runs amok after paying surprise visit to Auckland KFC

2:32pm

Painful parking: School traffic drives principal to despair

Painful parking: School traffic drives principal to despair
1
2
3
4
5
6