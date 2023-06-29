Football
Waititi’s football comedy set for Toronto Film Festival premiere

10:22am
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Michael Fassbender in a scene from Next Goal Wins.

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Michael Fassbender in a scene from Next Goal Wins. (Source: Associated Press)

Taika Waititi’s football comedy Next Goal Wins will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.

The Searchlight Pictures film is based on a true story and stars Michael Fassbender as a Dutch-American football coach assigned to help the struggling American Samoa national team in its quest to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The team at that point was best known for suffering the worst loss in international football history — a 31 to 0 game against Australia in 2001.

Waititi and co-writer Iain Morris based the film off of a 2014 British documentary of the same name, from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, which chronicled the comeback attempt. The new film also stars Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss.

“Next Goal Wins” is the first major Hollywood film this year to stake its claim on the busy fall film festival season, where many studios debut awards hopefuls.

Taika Waititi on the set of Next Goal Wins.

Taika Waititi on the set of Next Goal Wins. (Source: Associated Press)

Waititi’s last film to premiere at Toronto, Jojo Rabbit, went on to win the best screenplay award at the Oscars. TIFF's 48th edition runs from September 7 to 17.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Taika back to the festival and share his audacious take on the most popular sport in the world,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in a statement.

“’Next Goal Wins’ is perfect for TIFF fans of the beautiful game looking for their football fix until the 2024 World Cup arrives.”

Searchlight Pictures will release “Next Goal Wins” in theatres on November 17.

Watch the film's first trailer below.

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Thu, May 25

