World
1News

US President Biden says Putin losing 'Iraq' war in latest gaffe

9:45am
US President Joe Biden.

US President Joe Biden. (Source: Associated Press)

US President Joe Biden has slipped up and said that Russia's President Vladimir Putin is "losing the war in Iraq".

He meant to say Ukraine. The latest verbal gaffe from the leader came while he was addressing reporters at the White House.

Biden was asked if Putin was weakened by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's recent show of rebellion, Reuters reports.

"It's hard to tell really. But he's clearly losing the war in Iraq," the US President responded.

"He's losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world."

It comes after a number of previous miscues from the 80-year-old.

And it was his second slip-up in 24 hours, after referring to China when he meant India at a campaign event earlier this week.

"You probably saw my new best friend - the prime minister of a little country that's now the largest in the world, China - I mean, excuse me, India," the US President said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House last week.

Reuters reports that a majority of Americans have concerns about Biden's age, according to recent polls.

Donald Trump, expected to be Biden's biggest competition in the next presidential election, is 77.

WorldNorth AmericaRussia invades Ukraine

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Presumed human remains' recovered from Titan sub implosion

'Presumed human remains' recovered from Titan sub implosion

The US Coast Guard says the remains were found within the wreckage of the submersible which was trying to reach the Titanic wreck site.

10:40am

Silver lining: 'One of the coolest things' in faulty US plane landing

Silver lining: 'One of the coolest things' in faulty US plane landing

The Delta plane's front landing gear failed to deploy as it landed, with passengers forced to disembark using the jet slide.

10:17am

US man kidnaps infant, flees police and crashes, killing child

US man kidnaps infant, flees police and crashes, killing child

7:57am

Russian missile strike on Ukraine pizza restaurant kills 11

Russian missile strike on Ukraine pizza restaurant kills 11

7:29am

Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound sub returned to land

Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound sub returned to land

6:30am

US deputies accused of abusing Black men fired by sheriff

US deputies accused of abusing Black men fired by sheriff

9:29pm

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

'I think I was drink spiked at Mama Hooch'

'I think I was drink spiked at Mama Hooch'

21 mins ago

Best yet to come for high-flying Warriors - Watene-Zelezniak

Best yet to come for high-flying Warriors - Watene-Zelezniak

29 mins ago

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to contest Hauraki-Waikato for Te Pāti Māori

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to contest Hauraki-Waikato for Te Pāti Māori

32 mins ago

Scot 'shocked' by massive, stowaway African huntsman spider

Scot 'shocked' by massive, stowaway African huntsman spider

58 mins ago

Job cut fears as Massey University reconsiders some courses

Job cut fears as Massey University reconsiders some courses

58 mins ago

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme
1
2
3
4
5
6