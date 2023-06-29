US President Biden says Putin losing 'Iraq' war in latest gaffe

US President Joe Biden has slipped up and said that Russia's President Vladimir Putin is "losing the war in Iraq".

He meant to say Ukraine. The latest verbal gaffe from the leader came while he was addressing reporters at the White House.

Biden was asked if Putin was weakened by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's recent show of rebellion, Reuters reports.

"It's hard to tell really. But he's clearly losing the war in Iraq," the US President responded.

"He's losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world."

It comes after a number of previous miscues from the 80-year-old.

And it was his second slip-up in 24 hours, after referring to China when he meant India at a campaign event earlier this week.

"You probably saw my new best friend - the prime minister of a little country that's now the largest in the world, China - I mean, excuse me, India," the US President said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House last week.

Reuters reports that a majority of Americans have concerns about Biden's age, according to recent polls.

Donald Trump, expected to be Biden's biggest competition in the next presidential election, is 77.