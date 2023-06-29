World
Associated Press

US mum accused of killing husband then writing grief book sued

2:20pm
Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving.

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving. (Source: Associated Press)

A lawsuit against a Utah woman who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and now stands accused of his fatal poisoning was filed this week.

The lawsuit seeks over US$13 million (NZ$21 million) in damages for alleged financial wrongdoing before and after his death.

The lawsuit was filed against Kouri Richins in state court by Katie Richins, the sister of Kouri Richins' late husband Eric Richins.

It accuses the woman of taking money from the husband's bank accounts, diverting money intended to pay his taxes and obtaining a fradulent loan, among other things, before his death in March 2022.

Kouri Richins has been charged with murder in her late husband's death.

"Kouri committed the foregoing acts in calculated, systematic fashion and for no reason other than to actualise a horrific endgame — to conceal her ruinous debt, misappropriate assets for the benefit of her personal businesses, orchestrate Eric's demise, and profit from his passing," the lawsuit said.

An email message sent to Kouri Richins' attorney, Skye Lazaro, was not immediately returned.

Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five times the lethal dose of fentanyl into a Moscow mule cocktail she made for him.

The mother of three later self-published a children's book — titled Are You with Me? — about an angel wing-clad deceased father watching over his sons.

She promoted it on television and radio, describing the book as a way to help children grieve the loss of a loved one.

The lawsuit also seeks to bar Richins from selling the book and to turn over any money made from it, saying it makes references to events and details from Eric Richins' life and his relationship with his children.

In the criminal case, the defence has argued that prosecutors "simply accepted" the narrative from Eric Richins' family that his wife had poisoned him "and worked backward in an effort to support it", spending about 14 months investigating and not finding sufficient evidence to support their theory.

Lazaro has said the prosecution's case based on Richins' financial motives proved she was "bad at math", not that she was guilty of murder.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

National Geographic mag lays off its last staff writers

National Geographic mag lays off its last staff writers

A number of reporters have taken to social media to mark the end of their time at the iconic yellow-framed publication.

2:43pm

'Presumed human remains' recovered from Titan sub implosion

'Presumed human remains' recovered from Titan sub implosion

The US Coast Guard says the remains were found within the wreckage of the submersible which was trying to reach the Titanic wreck site.

10:40am

Silver lining: 'One of the coolest things' in faulty US plane landing

Silver lining: 'One of the coolest things' in faulty US plane landing

10:17am

US President Biden says Putin losing 'Iraq' war in latest gaffe

US President Biden says Putin losing 'Iraq' war in latest gaffe

9:45am

US man kidnaps infant, flees police and crashes, killing child

US man kidnaps infant, flees police and crashes, killing child

7:57am

Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound sub returned to land

Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound sub returned to land

6:30am

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

9:21pm

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

NZ Jaguar EV drivers told to park cars outside amid fire risk

NZ Jaguar EV drivers told to park cars outside amid fire risk

17 mins ago

Smoke billows from fire at Dunedin commercial property

0:20

Smoke billows from fire at Dunedin commercial property

19 mins ago

Major Wellington infrastructure project survives no confidence vote

2:23

Major Wellington infrastructure project survives no confidence vote

48 mins ago

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

2:43pm

National Geographic mag lays off its last staff writers

National Geographic mag lays off its last staff writers

2:20pm

US mum accused of killing husband then writing grief book sued

US mum accused of killing husband then writing grief book sued
1
2
3
4
5
6