The Ashes: Smith, Head put Australia in control at Lord's

6:19am
Australia's Steven Smith bats during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

Australia's Steven Smith bats during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. (Source: Associated Press)

Steve Smith's poise and Travis Head's heavy hitting have batted Australia to a position of dominance in the second Ashes Test at Lord's, going to stumps on day one at 5-339.

On a big day for the visitors following their thrilling Edgbaston triumph in the first Test, Smith finished unbeaten on 85, Head smashed 77 off 73 balls and David Warner posted his first half-century in nine innings with 66.

Marnus Labuschagne also showed signs of being closer to his best with 47, before he was against caught behind edging a ball outside off stump. England, though, were very flat.

The liveliest the hosts looked was when Jonny Bairstow tackled a Just Stop Oil protester after the first over of the morning, as teammates rushed to protect the pitch.

In truth, the day might have almost turned out better for England if they had let the protesters pour their orange powder on the pitch and play had to be abandoned.

After winning the toss and bowling first, England dropped two catches in the first session and allowed Warner and Usman Khawaja to bat through the first session.

Warner's half-century was the opener's first since laying out retirement plans for next January, and only his second score above 50 in 20 innings.

The left-hander set the tone in the opening over when he cover-drove James Anderson for four, and late brought up his 50 off 61 balls hooking Josh Tongue for six.

Tongue (2-88) eventually got his wicket with a brilliant ball that seamed back between bat and pad, after earlier bowling a leaving Khawaja on 17.

Then Smith took charge of the Test.

Australia's David Warner is bowled by England's Josh Tongue during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

Australia's David Warner is bowled by England's Josh Tongue during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. (Source: Associated Press)

The right-hander scored 24 from his first 15 balls before he settled into the same kind of batting trance that was evident during the record-breaking 2019 tour of England.

Smith's innings took him past 9000 Test runs, with the former Test captain the second fastest in history to reach the milestone with 174 innings, behind Kumar Sangakkara's 172.

After questions were asked about whether Broad had a mental edge over Smith and Labuschagne after their Edgbaston struggles, the pair answered with conviction in London.

Smith hit the first two balls he faced from the English seamer for four through the covers, before Labuschagne followed it up with three boundaries in the next over.

Broad's first spell at the pair lasted two overs but went for 21 runs.

Then came the next onslaught from Head.

The South Australian cut balls from marginally outside off stump and drove on the up.

He flicked off his pads and brought up 50 from 48 deliveries with a cracking hook shot off Tongue.

It took England until Head was on 40 to start banging the ball in short to him in the way they had done with success in the past.

But by that point the left-hander was in, happy to take the bowling on and tonked the short ball everywhere from fine leg to mid on.

Head appeared on track to challenge Victor Trumper's 95-ball century from 1902 as the fastest scored by an Australian in England.

But he was stumped late in the day trying to take on Joe Root, when England's best-batter-turned-chief-spinner saw him coming.

Root (2-19) also claimed Cameron Green's wicket in the same over, caught at mid off after miscuing a pull shot.

Even so, Australia clearly took the first-day honours on a day that should have been right up England's street.

