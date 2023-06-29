Rugby
AAP

One-Test All Black joins Melbourne Rebels on two-year deal

3:50pm
Matt Proctor.

Matt Proctor. (Source: Getty)

Former Hurricanes centre Matt Proctor has signed with the Melbourne Rebels on a two-year Super Rugby Pacific deal, replacing departing Wallabies utility Reece Hodge.

Proctor returns to the southern hemisphere stage following four seasons in the English Premiership, where he played for Northampton alongside Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, who signed with the Rebels in June.

Wallabies star Andrew Kellaway was also at Northampton before shifting to the Rebels in 2020.

Proctor, who started in the No.13 jersey for the Hurricanes when they won their maiden Super Rugby title in 2016, made his New Zealand Test debut in 2018.

He featured just once for the All Blacks, against Japan, and has made a name for himself for his fierce ball- carrying.

Proctor said he was a more rounded player after his UK stint.

Matt Proctor celebrates a try for the Hurricanes.

Matt Proctor celebrates a try for the Hurricanes. (Source: Photosport)

"I'm looking forward to my return to Super Rugby," he said in a statement.

"I've experienced a different style of footy over the past four seasons playing in the UK, which has been massive for my development as a player and a person, so I'll be returning to Super Rugby a more experienced and well-rounded player."

Melbourne coach Kevin Foote highlighted Proctor's style of play and competitiveness as valuable additions to the Rebels 2024 squad, with Hodge departing to play in France.

"Matt Proctor is someone who is team-first and hungry to achieve with the Rebels, and will bring invaluable top-level experience having played on the Super Rugby, English Championship and Test stages," Foote said.

"We believe Matt's style of play, his explosive ball-carrying and resolute defensive prowess, synergises perfectly with our game model - fast, fearless and resolute."

RugbyHurricanesAll Blacks

SHARE ME

More Stories

Exclusive: Early World Cup boost as All Blacks win right to wear black

Exclusive: Early World Cup boost as All Blacks win right to wear black

1News understands that a run of successful coin tosses will allow New Zealand to wear their favoured black jersey for all four pool games in France.

Wed, Jun 28

2:09

Whitelock a casualty as All Blacks assemble after heated Super final

Whitelock a casualty as All Blacks assemble after heated Super final

Veteran All Blacks lock takes no part in training in Auckland today following Crusaders' win over Chiefs last weekend.

Wed, Jun 28

Sam Cane explains absence from media duties after Super final

Sam Cane explains absence from media duties after Super final

Wed, Jun 28

Photos: All Blacks reveal World Cup jersey

Photos: All Blacks reveal World Cup jersey

Wed, Jun 28

2:06

Lienert-Brown banned for high shot, to miss All Blacks Tests

Lienert-Brown banned for high shot, to miss All Blacks Tests

Tue, Jun 27

Super Rugby final referee suffers social media abuse, threats

Super Rugby final referee suffers social media abuse, threats

Sun, Jun 25

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

9:21pm

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

Silver Ferns put through gruelling 3am training for World Cup

Silver Ferns put through gruelling 3am training for World Cup

27 mins ago

Police reopen Rotorua attempted murder cold case

Police reopen Rotorua attempted murder cold case

5:31pm

Wild weather: Speeds to be reduced on Akl Harbour Bridge tomorrow

Wild weather: Speeds to be reduced on Akl Harbour Bridge tomorrow

5:11pm

Concerns for man missing from Feilding for three months

Concerns for man missing from Feilding for three months

5:00pm

Tall Blacks: Adams had 'positive' World Cup talks before injury

Tall Blacks: Adams had 'positive' World Cup talks before injury

4:57pm

Air NZ adds more flights to get Swifties to Aus shows

Air NZ adds more flights to get Swifties to Aus shows
1
2
3
4
5
6