Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Madonna 'strenuously rehearsing' 12 hours a day before ICU stay

12:38pm
Madonna poses for camera.

Madonna poses for camera. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Madonna was “strenuously rehearsing” 12 hours a day before she was hospitalised with a “serious bacterial infection”.

A source said the Queen of Pop, 64, who is recovering after being rushed to an intensive care unit with the illness, was putting in epic hours in preparation for her upcoming Celebration Tour at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum for weeks before she was said to have been found unresponsive, needing to be intubated by medics at hospital.

An insider told Page Six: “She had been putting in 12-hour days. She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work.”

Madonna has now postponed her upcoming greatest hits tour, with her manager Guy Oseary, 50, taking to Instagram today to tell fans the stayed in an intensive care unit for several days – with reports saying she had been found unresponsive and had to be intubated by medics.

He said: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care.”

Guy added Madonna’s team expected her to make a “full recovery”, but stated they were pausing “all commitments” including Madonna’s much-anticipated Celebration tour.

He also promised fans more information and rescheduled tour dates would follow soon, adding: “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna was treated at a New York City hospital on Saturday, according to Page Six.

The outlet said a source told them the Material Girl singer was intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed, but is now “alert and recovering”.

It added: “We’re also told that her daughter Lourdes Leon was by her side throughout the ordeal.”

Madonna announced earlier this year she would launch her Celebration tour in honour of the 40th anniversary of her music career.

Her 84-date global shows were due to kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and she has been regularly updating fans by sharing images and videos from her rehearsals online.

In one of her latest recent set of snaps on Instagram showing her preparing for the ‘Celebration’ gigs, mum-of-six Madonna said: “Calm before the storm… .”

The singer – who first entered the US Billboard Hot 100 with 1983’s Holiday – last July said about how she was keen to get back on stage: “I want to go on tour again. I’m a creature of the stage. That’s my happy place.”

EntertainmentMusicNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Benee releases official song for FIFA Women's World Cup

Benee releases official song for FIFA Women's World Cup

The song, titled Do It Again, features Australian musician Mallrat and will be performed at the World Cup's opening ceremony at Eden Park.

1:24pm

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby boy via surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby boy via surrogate

"For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children."

9:24am

Taylor Swift: More Australia shows added, still none in NZ

Taylor Swift: More Australia shows added, still none in NZ

8:13am

2:20

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are engaged

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are engaged

Wed, Jun 28

Julian Sands died while hiking in California authorities confirm

Julian Sands died while hiking in California authorities confirm

Wed, Jun 28

A guide to scoring Taylor Swift's Eras Tour tickets

A guide to scoring Taylor Swift's Eras Tour tickets

Wed, Jun 28

2:20

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

9:21pm

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

NZ Jaguar EV drivers told to park cars outside amid fire risk

NZ Jaguar EV drivers told to park cars outside amid fire risk

17 mins ago

Smoke billows from fire at Dunedin commercial property

0:20

Smoke billows from fire at Dunedin commercial property

19 mins ago

Major Wellington infrastructure project survives no confidence vote

2:23

Major Wellington infrastructure project survives no confidence vote

48 mins ago

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

2:43pm

National Geographic mag lays off its last staff writers

National Geographic mag lays off its last staff writers

2:20pm

US mum accused of killing husband then writing grief book sued

US mum accused of killing husband then writing grief book sued
1
2
3
4
5
6