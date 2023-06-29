New Zealand
Fast food helps lure young offenders down from OT facility roof

6:46am
One of the youths on the facility's roof over the weekend.

One of the youths on the facility's roof over the weekend. (Source: 1News)

Fast food, clothing and hot drinks were "part of the negotiations" in attempts to bring down a group of young offenders who climbed onto the roof of a Christchurch Oranga Tamariki youth justice facility over the weekend.

More than 24 hours after their escape, all five youths came down from the Rolleston justice facility's roof on Sunday morning.

A staff member was treated for a fractured wrist at the start of the incident at the Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo facility.

And Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Mike Bush has confirmed a number of items were used in negotiations.

"Fast food was part of the negotiations and additional items were also used to attempt to bring the young people down throughout the day and overnight, such as clothing and hot drinks," Bush said in a statement.

"These are vulnerable young people, and our first approach will always be to use the least harmful ways to convince them to come down safely on their own terms."

He confirmed that senior staff members, police officers and Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff were all involved in the operation.

"This was a serious and dangerous incident and the safety of the young people on the roof was always our priority," Bush said.

"We were very concerned about them slipping and falling and we had to take that into consideration when working to get them down."

And Bush was "relieved" when the last of the young people climbed down a police ladder.

"The cost of damage to the facility is yet to be determined, however I can confirm that the residence is still safe to operate," he said.

"Although breaking into the roof cavity is not ideal, the situation remained contained and at no point did any of the young people exit the grounds of the facility."

A review of the residences is planned.

A similar event took place in February, where five young people also climbed onto the facility's roof and a worker was injured.

