Environment
Associated Press

Climate protesters disrupt England, Australia Ashes test

7:04am
Security grab a Just Stop Oil protester during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

Security grab a Just Stop Oil protester during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. (Source: Associated Press)

Two protesters from the Just Stop Oil group ran onto the field at Lords and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia overnight.

The environmental activists tried to spread orange powder on the field but the England and Australia players intervened.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow tackled one protester and carried the person about 50 metres before leaving him in the hands of security over the boundary hoardings. England captain Ben Stokes and Australia batter David Warner corralled the other protester.

Some orange powder was released but only on the grass, away from the pitch.

"Police have arrested three people and taken them into custody," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Bairstow went to the England changing room to clean himself of some powder, Lord's staff quickly cleaned up what little orange fell on the grass, and play resumed about five minutes later.

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted other major sporting events in Britain this year.

England's Johnny Bairstow carries a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

England's Johnny Bairstow carries a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. (Source: Associated Press)

They held up the England team bus briefly during the test against Ireland in London this month, and have targeted Premier League soccer matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham, and the world snooker championship in Sheffield.

"Their actions not only endanger themselves and those who work at the ground, but they have consistently shown complete disregard for the people who pay to attend events, not just here at Lord's but around the country at other sporting venues," Marylebone Cricket Club CEO Guy Lavender said in a statement.

The activists want the British government to stop new fuel licensing and production.

WorldCricketClimate ChangeEnvironmentUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Prince William launches project to end long-term homelessness in UK

Prince William launches project to end long-term homelessness in UK

The prince kicked off the initiative by visiting pilot projects that have received grants of up to NZ$1 million each from the Royal Foundation.

Tue, Jun 27

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

"He said, 'I'm going to solve the Rubik's Cube 3700 metres below sea at the Titanic'."

Mon, Jun 26

Russian rebel's exile ends revolt, leaves questions about Putin's power

Russian rebel's exile ends revolt, leaves questions about Putin's power

Mon, Jun 26

3:04

Horror as Swedish rollercoaster derails, killing one

Horror as Swedish rollercoaster derails, killing one

Mon, Jun 26

0:28

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, reveals breast cancer battle

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, reveals breast cancer battle

Mon, Jun 26

What Titanic sub and Greek migrant shipwreck say about reaction to tragedy

What Titanic sub and Greek migrant shipwreck say about reaction to tragedy

Sun, Jun 25

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Bank profits fall to $1.5 billion for quarter, lowest in 18 months

Bank profits fall to $1.5 billion for quarter, lowest in 18 months

26 mins ago

Taylor Swift: More Australia shows added, still none in NZ

2:20

Taylor Swift: More Australia shows added, still none in NZ

42 mins ago

US man kidnaps infant, flees police and crashes, killing child

US man kidnaps infant, flees police and crashes, killing child

7:29am

Russian missile strike on Ukraine pizza restaurant kills 11

Russian missile strike on Ukraine pizza restaurant kills 11

7:04am

Climate protesters disrupt England, Australia Ashes test

Climate protesters disrupt England, Australia Ashes test

6:46am

Fast food helps lure young offenders down from OT facility roof

Fast food helps lure young offenders down from OT facility roof
1
2
3
4
5
6