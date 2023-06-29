Entertainment
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby boy via surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have had a baby boy via surrogate.

The model, 37, and singer, 44, who have been married since 2013 and already have daughter Luna, seven, son Miles, five, as well as five-month-old girl Esti, surprised fans by sharing the news their son Wren had been born on Instagram today.

Teigen posted a photo of her with Legend cuddling their latest arrival with a message that said: “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children.”

She revealed they started their search for a surrogate in 2021 before they met their “perfect match” in Alexandra, who was the inspiration for Wren’s middle name.

Teigen added about the surrogate: “All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives.”

The couple’s first embryo transfer with their carrier did not survive, but they were “overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy” while Teigen was pregnant with Esti.

Wren arrived on June 19 “just minutes before midnight”.

Teigen announced in August 2020 she was pregnant with her third baby, but had a “life-saving abortion” the following month due to a partial placenta abruption.

She named her late son Jack and posted intimate hospital photos with her Instagram followers at the time.

Teigen said online: “We never decide on our babies’ names until… just before we leave the hospital.

“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us.”

She added in February 2022 she was undergoing in vitro fertilisation, and told fans in her pregnancy announcement in August that year: “1 billion shots later… we have another on the way.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves. But so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

