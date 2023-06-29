Sport
Associated Press

Biles is back: Star gymnast making return after Tokyo twisties

9:55am
Simone Biles poses after winning the women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Simone Biles poses after winning the women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Source: Associated Press)

Simone Biles is back.

The gymnastics superstar plans to return to competition at the US Classic in early August, her first event since the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

USA Gymnastics announced that Biles, a seven-time Olympic medallist and the 2016 Olympic champion, is part of the women's field for the single-day event set for August 5.

Biles has taken most of the last two years off following her eventful stay in Japan in the summer of 2021, where her decision to remove herself from multiple events to focus on her mental health shifted the focus from the Games themselves to the overall wellness of the athletes.

She served as a cheerleader as her American teammates won the team silver then sat out the all-around, vault and floor exercise finals she had qualified for while dealing with what is known as “the twisties” — a gymnastics term for when an athlete loses their spatial awareness when airborne.

Biles returned for the balance beam final, where she won a bronze medal that tied Shannon Miller's record for most Olympic medals by an American female gymnast. She hinted at the Paris 2024 Olympics but only after taking a lengthy break.

The last two years have been a whirlwind of sorts. She headlined her post-Olympic tour in the fall of 2021 and married NFL player Jonathan Owens this spring.

The 26-year-old Biles has also become one of the most vocal advocates for athletes finding space to protect their mental health after her stand in Japan put the issue front and centre.

Simone Biles reacts after competing on the balance beam at the Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles reacts after competing on the balance beam at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

While the conversation around the subject is constantly evolving, Biles' return to the sport she dominated for nearly a decade suggests an athlete who wants to go out on her own terms.

The US Classic is one of the marquee events on USA Gymnastics' annual calendar and typically serves as a warm-up of sorts for the national championships, this year scheduled for late August in San Jose.

Biles used the Classic as her comeback meet in 2018 following a two-year hiatus after her record medals haul in Rio de Janeiro. It took her all of two hours to show she remained the gold standard in her sport, setting the stage for another spectacular run that included two more world all-around championships in 2018 and 2019 and three more national titles.

Things could be different this time around, in more ways than one.

Biles courted the spotlight during her run-up to Tokyo, becoming in many ways the face of the US Olympic movement. She appears to be taking a more subdued approach with the Paris Games about a year away. She's kept her various social media channels almost entirely gymnastics-free, instead using them to highlight snippets of her personal life.

And for the first time since rising to stardom as a teenager in 2013, Biles won't have to shoulder the burden of being the standard bearer for the US programme.

Sunisa Lee, who won gold in the all-around final in Tokyo, will also be at the US Classic after spending two years competing at Auburn, where she helped spearhead a massive uptick in interest in collegiate gymnastics.

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Source: Associated Press)

Lee missed the second half of her sophomore year with the Tigers while grappling with health issues but is eyeing a return to the Olympics not necessarily to defend her all-around title but to take another shot at gold on uneven bars, her signature event.

Lee placed third on bars in Tokyo, due in no small part to the attention she received in the immediate aftermath of becoming the fifth straight American woman to win the Olympic title.

Biles became adept at navigating the various demands of her time as her stardom rose. She appears to be plotting a more subdued path as she tries to make a third Olympic team, a rarity for an American female gymnast. Dominique Dawes (1992, 1996 and 2000) is the only US woman in the last 50 years to be selected for three Olympic teams.

Then again, Biles is also competing at a time when it is becoming more commonplace for elite gymnasts to compete well into their 20s and beyond.

The easing of name, image and likeness rules at the NCAA level have allowed Lee and several other top Americans like Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Leanne Wong to not be forced to choose between competing collegiately and cashing in on their Olympic success.

Carey, the 2020 Olympic champion on floor exercise and the 2022 world champion on vault, has spent the last two years at Oregon State. Chiles, who won a team silver in Tokyo and added three medals — including silvers on floor and vault — at the world championships last fall, has thrived at UCLA. Wong, the 2021 world championship silver medalist, has helped Florida reach the national finals each of the last two years.

They will all arrive in Chicago sharpened by having competed regularly since Tokyo.

Biles, by contrast, is in a different place. She's maintained since she left Japan that she wouldn't rush into any decision attempting to make a run at Paris, stressing all along that she would only return to the sport she dominated for so long because she wants to and not out of a sense of duty.

Registering for the Classic is but one step in several that she'll need to make over the next 14 months. The key for her will be to find the right balance that she mastered while experiencing the kind of crossover success reserved for select few Olympic champions.

SportOlympics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Belgian shot putter hailed after competing in hurdles

Belgian shot putter hailed after competing in hurdles

Jolien Boumkwo ran the 100m hurdles in 32.81s, but saved her nation from disqualification in the process.

Mon, Jun 26

Kiwi powerlifter wins NZ's first medals at Special Olympics

Kiwi powerlifter wins NZ's first medals at Special Olympics

After a wobbly start, Ryan Stewart corrected himself to win an impressive four silver medals in Berlin on the second day of competition.

Tue, Jun 20

Corporate dollars needed to help prop up Olympic sports

Corporate dollars needed to help prop up Olympic sports

Tue, May 23

Top cyclist turned Aussie Olympic boss hiding out in Cambridge

Top cyclist turned Aussie Olympic boss hiding out in Cambridge

Fri, May 12

2:13

Three-time Olympic medallist dead at 32

Three-time Olympic medallist dead at 32

Thu, May 4

Prices hope move to southwest England will lead to Olympic glory

Prices hope move to southwest England will lead to Olympic glory

Thu, May 4

2:05

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

'I think I was drink spiked at Mama Hooch'

'I think I was drink spiked at Mama Hooch'

19 mins ago

Best yet to come for high-flying Warriors - Watene-Zelezniak

Best yet to come for high-flying Warriors - Watene-Zelezniak

27 mins ago

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to contest Hauraki-Waikato for Te Pāti Māori

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to contest Hauraki-Waikato for Te Pāti Māori

30 mins ago

Scot 'shocked' by massive, stowaway African huntsman spider

Scot 'shocked' by massive, stowaway African huntsman spider

56 mins ago

Job cut fears as Massey University reconsiders some courses

Job cut fears as Massey University reconsiders some courses

56 mins ago

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme
1
2
3
4
5
6