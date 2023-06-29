League
AAP

Best yet to come for high-flying Warriors - Watene-Zelezniak

19 mins ago
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak dives in to score against the Dragons.

The Warriors may be fifth on the NRL ladder and looking for a fourth successive victory, but winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak insists the best is yet to come for his Auckland-based side.

Hosting South Sydney at a sold-out Mt Smart Stadium on Friday night, the Warriors are coming off the back of a 48-18 hammering of St George Illawarra last time out.

"We've got a lot of improvement to go," Watene-Zelezniak, who scored four tries against the Dragons, said.

"There's still some minor things we're getting wrong but our effort is making up for a lot of those.

"We're really working hard on it, so it's rewarding to go out and put into practice the things we've been training.

"Defence wins games and we're reaping the rewards of that."

The Warriors are not reading too much into the Rabbitohs' recent poor form, with a heavy 31-6 loss to the Cowboys last Sunday dropping Souths to eighth after just one win in their last five outings.

They will once again be without fullback Latrell Mitchell, who is likely to miss another month with a calf injury.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster, though, said the Rabbitohs will soon be back to firing on all cylinders.

"I don't think they're in a slump," Webster said.

"There are definitely some things they'd like to be better at, but they're not far away.

"I was telling the boys that the team that's coming over here will give a far better performance (than recent form suggests).

The Warriors celebrate against the Dragons.

"They've had disruptions with injuries … but they'll be hungrier than ever."

The Warriors have scored 340 points this season, only 23 behind first-placed Penrith, but Webster said their attack still had plenty of room for improvement.

"Forty-eight points (last week), I was happy with that," he said.

"But the last two weeks I've said to the boys that if you compete hard and put yourself in with an opportunity to win and nail your plays, that's a sign of a good team.

"We've identified some things again, and it's important how hard we want to go after that."

