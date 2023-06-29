Entertainment
Benee releases official song for FIFA Women's World Cup

1:24pm
Benee performing at Coachella in April 2023.

Benee performing at Coachella in April 2023. (Source: Getty)

What's a World Cup without an anthem, a rallying song for fans around the world?

In advance of the Women's World Cup, running July 20 through August 20, Kiwi artist Benee and Australian musician Mallrat have released Do It Again, the official song of this year’s tournament, which is hosted by their respective countries.

They will perform the song at the opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, before the first match between New Zealand and Norway.

Do It Again recalls the energetic, eclectic pop of both performers – like a marriage between Benee's 2020 viral hit, Supalonely, and Mallrat's accessible experimentalism, found in the song Groceries.

"Wake up... This is the start of it," the women sing in the song's ascendant chorus, "Head's up... We're coming home again."

Earlier this month, FIFA announced it will pay each player at the Women's World Cup at least US$30,000 (NZ$49,300), and the 23 players on the title-winning team will each get US$270,000 (NZ$444,000), following a promise made in March to better compensate the 732 players taking part in the tournament.

