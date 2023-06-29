Cricket
'Absolutely shambolic' - Kevin Pietersen slams England, Bazball

58 mins ago
Ollie Robinson reacts as Australia add runs during day one of the second Ashes Test

Ollie Robinson reacts as Australia add runs during day one of the second Ashes Test (Source: Associated Press)

Whatever happened to Bazball? All that upbeat, gung-ho talk about the efficacy of England's attacking, entertaining, up-and-at-'em approach to Test cricket sounded pretty empty on a damp, hugely dispiriting day for Ben Stokes and his crew at Lord's.

Winning the toss on a cloud-covered, rain-dotted day which ought to have been right up their pacemen's street, they were careless with their catching, toothless with the ball and might have been absolutely taken to the cleaners if not for two wickets in four balls from their one-time spinning afterthought, Joe Root.

Ultimately, England might have felt that they'd actually been let off lightly with Australia 'only' making 5-339 at the end of a day which may well have been their worst in the year since the Stokes-Brendon McCullum axis began.

It was all so underwhelming that it just provided a field day for some of their heroes of yesteryear, with Kevin Pietersen leading the charge from the Sky commentary box, slamming them as "absolutely shambolic".

At one point before Root's late intervention as Travis Head was hammering them to all parts of the ground and they looked utterly clueless at how to trouble Steve Smith, the Ashes-winning captain of 2005 Michael Vaughan could only lament: "Australia are Bazballing the Bazballers here."

The fielding innovations seemed to have dried up as the only nod to something a bit 'funky' was when Root dropped in a 74mph off-spinning bouncer that didn't bemuse Marnus Labuschagne in the slightest.

Pietersen, who had begun the day with the honour of ringing the pavilion bell before the start of play, offered a merciless assessment as Travis Head and Smith tucked in.

"Now it's one thing walking here, swanning around, saying 'this is a wonderful team to play in, we're creating the best environment'. But this is not Ashes cricket," boomed another hero of 2005 as he took England to task over their lack of edge.

Australia's David Warner is bowled by England's Josh Tongue during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

Australia's David Warner is bowled by England's Josh Tongue during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. (Source: Associated Press)

"It's all too easy, too nice. Are you telling me Ricky Ponting in 2005 is going to be talking to Geraint Jones? You think Michael Vaughan is going to be stood next to Justin Langer saying 'hey mate, what a cool day, it's overcast, it's beautiful, what an awesome day, environment here at Lord's - what do you think of the wicket'?

"Are you joking? Are you absolutely joking? I just hope they're in their dressing room now and the England coach is giving them the biggest hammering and saying it's absolutely not good enough."

Vaughan agreed. "England just not sharp enough," he said on BBC.

"England have got this approach to Test cricket that is quite casual. They talk the talk, the message after Edgbaston was very positive, young players coming out with bold statements.

"But the casual approach came out today in the middle. You get David Warner out and then Steve Smith walks out, and within 15 balls, he's got 25 because England bowled utter dross."

