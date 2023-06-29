New Zealand

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

47 mins ago
A police officer (file image). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Three police officers are facing assault charges following a fleeing driver incident in January 2022.

In a statement, police said a vehicle failed to stop following a ram raid at a dairy in Auckland's Point Chevalier on January 3.

An investigation into how the officers dealt with the offenders later took place.

As a result of that investigation, all three officers - aged 25, 28 and 39 - were charged with assault under the Crimes Act.

"All three are currently on restricted duties while the matter remains before the Auckland District Court," police said.

No further comment could be made as the officers are currently before the court.

