World
Associated Press

US deputies accused of abusing Black men fired by sheriff

9:29pm
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023.

Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. (Source: Associated Press)

All five Mississippi deputy sheriffs who responded to an incident where two Black men accused the deputies of beating and sexually assaulting them before shooting one of them in the mouth have been fired or resigned, authorities announced Tuesday (local time).

The announcement comes months after Michael Corey Jenkins and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker said deputies from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department burst into a home without a warrant.

The men said deputies beat them, assaulted them with a sex toy and shocked them repeatedly with tasers in a roughly 90-minute period during the 24 January episode, Jenkins and Parker said.

Jenkins said one of the deputies shoved a gun in his mouth and then fired the weapon, leaving him with serious injuries to his face, tongue and jaw.

The Justice Department opened a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department after the episode.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey announced Tuesday (local time) that deputies involved in the episode had been fired, and some had already resigned.

He would not provide the names of the deputies who had been terminated or say how many law enforcement officers were fired.

Bailey would not answer additional questions about the episode.

“Due to recent developments, including findings during our internal investigation, those deputies that were still employed by this department have all been terminated,” Bailey said at a news conference.

“We understand that the alleged actions of these deputies has eroded the public’s trust in the department. Rest assured that we will work diligently to restore that trust.”

Bailey’s announcement also follows an Associated Press investigation that found several deputies who were involved with the episode were also linked to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019 that left two dead and another with lasting injuries.

Deputies who had been accepted to the sheriff’s office’s Special Response Team — a tactical unit whose members receive advanced training — were involved in each of the four encounters.

Deputies said the raid was prompted by a report of drug activity at the home.

Police and court records obtained by the AP revealed the identities of two deputies at the Jenkins raid: Hunter Elward and Christian Dedmon. It was not immediately clear whether any of the deputies had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Jason Dare, an attorney representing the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, said the department knows of five deputies who conducted the Jenkins raid. Jenkins and his attorney have said six deputies were at the home.

All five identified by the department were either fired or resigned.

There is no body camera footage of the episode. Records obtained by the AP show that Tasers used by the deputies were turned on, turned off or used dozens of times during a roughly 65-minute period before Jenkins was shot.

Jenkins and Parker have also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit and are seeking $400 million in damages. In a statement, Malik Shabazz, an attorney representing Jenkins and Parker, celebrated the firing of the officers and called for criminal indictments of deputies by the state attorney general and the Justice Department.

“The firing of the Rankin County Mississippi Sheriff’s deputies involved in the torture and shooting of Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker is a significant action on the path to justice for one of the worst law enforcement tragedies in recent memory,” Shabazz said. “

Sheriff Bryan Bailey has finally acted after supporting much of the bloodshed that has occurred under his reign in Rankin County.”

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Thousands rescued from cybercrime syndicates in Philippines

Thousands rescued from cybercrime syndicates in Philippines

The number of people rescued and the scale of the police raid have been the largest so far this year.

9:20pm

Teacher's Pet case: Wife-killer Dawson guilty of sex with student

Teacher's Pet case: Wife-killer Dawson guilty of sex with student

A judge delivered the guilty verdict today following a NSW District Court trial of the former rugby league player and high school teacher.

3:07pm

NASCAR great's in-laws, nephew, killed in murder-suicide

NASCAR great's in-laws, nephew, killed in murder-suicide

1:39pm

Misconduct by jail guards led to Epstein's death

Misconduct by jail guards led to Epstein's death

1:16pm

Wife, mother of Titan passengers describes harrowing search days

Wife, mother of Titan passengers describes harrowing search days

Tue, Jun 27

2:16

Man shot dead at Sydney's Bondi Junction in daytime ambush

Man shot dead at Sydney's Bondi Junction in daytime ambush

Tue, Jun 27

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

9:29pm

US deputies accused of abusing Black men fired by sheriff

US deputies accused of abusing Black men fired by sheriff

9:21pm

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

9:20pm

Thousands rescued from cybercrime syndicates in Philippines

Thousands rescued from cybercrime syndicates in Philippines

8:57pm

Iwi upset at Invercargill mayor's push for non-metaphorical te reo

4:21

Iwi upset at Invercargill mayor's push for non-metaphorical te reo

8:22pm

Singer living at Six60 flat has song picked as global anthem

4:42

Singer living at Six60 flat has song picked as global anthem

8:10pm

Electrical explosion caused by cat leads to Napier power outage

Electrical explosion caused by cat leads to Napier power outage
1
2
3
4
5
6