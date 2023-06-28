Cricket
Associated Press

The Ashes: England brace for Labuschagne, Smith resurgence

12:10pm
England captain Ben Stokes (55) celebrates with team mates after trapping Australia's Steven Smith lbw during day two of the first Ashes Test.

England captain Ben Stokes (55) celebrates with team mates after trapping Australia's Steven Smith lbw during day two of the first Ashes Test. (Source: Associated Press)

England are on high alert for a Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith resurgence at Lord's, not convinced Stuart Broad has already got the better of the Australian stars.

Labuschagne and Smith's double-failures at Edgbaston marked the first time both had been dismissed for under 20 twice in the same match, despite Australia going on to win.

The low scores prompted both to drop in the ICC's official rankings with Labuschagne losing top spot to Joe Root and being demoted to third, while Smith is now at his lowest ranking since 2014 in sixth.

There have also been suggestions Broad has got inside Labuschagne's head, after twice having him caught behind with outswingers in the series opener.

Labuschagne made a point to downplay those suggestions this week, while also altering his technique to rid of the shuffle across the crease he used at Edgbaston.

It comes after Broad publicly trumpeted his new outswinger in the lead up to the series, making no secret of the fact he developed it with Smith and Labuschagne in mind.

Australian cricketer Steve Smith.

Australian cricketer Steve Smith. (Source: Getty)

But for all Broad's success and the vocal nature of England in the past week, captain Ben Stokes is not ready to declare his strike-weapon seamer has landed a psychological blow.

"Cricket's a fickle game sometimes. He was the No.1 batter in the world then Broady nicks him off twice," Stokes said.

"Players like that don't miss out too often.

"Broady produced two unbelievable deliveries and it's always great to see the back of Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith early but quality players always find a way to bounce back.

"We won't be reading too much into it but it's nice knowing there might be something there for Marnus."

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot. (Source: Associated Press)

Australia are also banking on the pair returning to their normal run-scoring feats.

The duo have batted every day available to them in the lead up to Wednesday's Test, returning to the nets on Saturday alongside reserve members of the squad.

Smith made his debut at Lord's in 2010 and has averaged 54.42 at the famous ground, while it was also the scene of Labuschagne's return to the side as a concussion substitute in 2019.

"History would suggest that Marnus and Smithy rarely miss out," captain Pat Cummins said.

"I am expecting a big week from them. Same from the other guys who maybe didn't have their best week.

"I don't think we played a complete game last week by a long shot.

"That's one of the most pleasing things is we weren't at our best, but still managed to get over the line."

Cricket

