Tall Ferns well beaten by China at Asia Cup

9:03am
Krystal Leger-Walker is contested by China defenders.

Krystal Leger-Walker is contested by China defenders. (Source: Photosport)

A huge third quarter has propelled China to an 80-46 win over the Tall Ferns in their Asia Cup basketball game in Sydney.

World number two China outscored New Zealand 32-7 in the third quarter to remain unbeaten at the Olympic qualifying event while the Kiwis slip to 1-1.

Grace Hunter led the Tall Ferns with 10 points - all in the fourth quarter - on 3/5 shooting from outside, while Stella Beck added 9 points & 7 rebounds and Esra McGoldrick added 9 & 6 of her own.

For China, imposing centre Xu Han tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Meng Li and Zhenqi Pan each scored 10.

Tall Ferns Head coach Guy Molloy made a trio of changes to his starting line-up, electing to rest leading scorer Penina Davidson and Tahlia Tupaea for the entire game in favour of Josie Trousdell (nee Stockill) and Esra McGoldrick - while also promoting Tayla Dalton off the bench.

Molloy was philosophical about the loss following the game.

"This game is like a series for us because we play Lebanon at 11am (Sydney time Wednsday) and we need to rest people.

"So I'm very proud of our team as it was a huge challenge to play the number two team in the world - to compete and keep ourselves in the game without it becoming a blowout.

"Also to blood a lot of our future young Tall Ferns players, that was exciting as well," Molloy said.

Captain Stella Beck agreed with her coaches' comments.

"I want to put emphasis on just how awesome our young players did in this game.

"To come out an play against a fully professional side with some amazing players - they played with heaps of confidence so credit to them."

The Tall Ferns play their third and final group phase game Wednesday, taking on Lebanon in a game that will decide whether New Zealand progresses to the semi-final round.

China top group A with four points, New Zealand and Korea have three and Lebanon two.

Australia and Japan top group B with four points, while Chinese Taipei and Philippines have two.

The top four teams from the Asia Cup qualify for the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

