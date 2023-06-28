World
Search for Belgian tourist missing in the Tasmanian bush

A search is underway for a missing Belgian tourist after her car was found at a bush walking track in northwest Tasmania.

Celine Cremer was last seen in Waratah near Cradle Mountain on June 17 and was reported missing on Monday.

A large search was launched around the Philosopher Falls Track area after crews found her vehicle in the car park.

Rescuers are battling poor weather, including light snowfall.

It is hoped a police helicopter can join the search later today.

The walking track has been shut and anyone who was in the car park since June 17 has been asked to come forward.

