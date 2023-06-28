Motorsport
Associated Press

NASCAR great's in-laws, nephew, killed in murder-suicide

32 mins ago
Jimmie Johnson with wife Chandra Janway in 2012

Jimmie Johnson with wife Chandra Janway in 2012 (Source: Associated Press)

Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed they are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.

The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered at a home in Muskogee, located about 80 kilometers southeast of Tulsa, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said.

Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself.

Police responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun before hanging up, Hamlin said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one person near the front door of the home and then heard a gunshot from further inside, where officers later found two other people dead, Hamlin said. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.

Johnson’s race team, Legacy Motor Club, announced on Twitter it was withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The team added: “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family," NASCAR said in a statement. "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

The Justice Department's watchdog said a "combination of negligence, misconduct and outright job performance failures" were responsible for his death.

The little girl died, having been found in a "extremely dehydrated" condition.

