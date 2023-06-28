Sport

HPSNZ back investigation into top athletics coach

47 mins ago
Eliza McCartney is encouraged by coach Jeremy McColl during 2017.

Eliza McCartney is encouraged by coach Jeremy McColl during 2017. (Source: Photosport)

High Performance Sport New Zealand says it finds the nature of complaints brought against top pole vault coach Jeremy McColl as "unacceptable".

McColl, who coached Eliza McCartney to an Olympic bronze medal in 2016, and has worked with Olivia McTaggart, who is in Europe preparing for the World Championships and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Imogen Ayris has been stood down from his role at Athletics NZ following a reported police complaint.

McColl​ is reportedly facing a formal police complaint related to an incident 15 years ago and Athletics NZ has launched an investigation on the back of what Stuff is reporting as multiple complaints about McColl's conduct.

High Performance Sport New Zealand's director of high performance Steve Tew said HPSNZ had been in close contact with Athletics NZ following the complaints made against McColl.

Steve Tew, HPSNZ Director of High Performance.

Steve Tew, HPSNZ Director of High Performance. (Source: Photosport)

"We are clear on our position that we find the nature of the complaints against Jeremy McColl unacceptable.

"The first priority must be providing support to the athletes involved, and we have been working closely with Athletics NZ to ensure their safety and wellbeing, along with that of support staff, and others affected by this situation.

"HPSNZ fully supports the processes that Athletics NZ has put in place to investigate the complaints and we also support the action they have taken, and will continue to take where necessary, to ensure this issue is dealt with appropriately."

Earlier this month Athletics New Zealand released a statement following media reports of Christchurch coach Andrew Maclennan who was found to have engaged in serious misconduct with a young athlete in 2008.

In the statement Athletics New Zealand said it wanted to "reiterate our commitment to a safeguarding culture across our sport".

"Athletics New Zealand condemns the actions of Mr Maclennan. This has been a distressing ordeal for the young woman and her family, and we extend our heartfelt sympathy to all impacted.

"We have taken a number of steps to strengthen our safeguarding practices, including introducing a coach accreditation programme, adopting a number of new and updated codes and regulations and establishing and appointing a National Child Protection officer."

