Wellington's Van Beek stars for Dutch in World Cup qualifier

Wellington allrounder Logan van Beek was the star with bat and ball as he helped the Netherlands to a dramatic win over the West Indies at the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

Van Beek hit 30 runs off their Super Over as they beat the Windies in the eliminator which sent them through to the Super Six stage of the tournament.

Earlier the two sides had both finished on 327 with van Beek scoring 28 and putting on 44 for the ninth wicket with Aryan Dutt.

He also took one for 77 from his 10 overs against the Windies.

However it was in the extra overs that the 32 year old shone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facing the experienced West Indies pace bowler Jason Holder, van Beek hit four, six, four, six, six and four.

He then took the ball for the West Indies response and while he conceded a six off the first ball, only two more runs were scored while he grabbed two wickets.

Logan van Beek celebrates a wicket. (Source: Photosport)

Two-time winners West Indies have appeared at every tournament since it was first staged in 1975, but with only the top two teams from the Super Sixes qualifying for the main event, their chances now appear slim.

Commenting on the Super Over afterwards man of the match Logan van Beek said.

"We wanted to do something special.

"I've been playing for a long time and the amount of games I've lost from those situations, it was just satisfying to get across the line."

ADVERTISEMENT

He says the win is massive for them.

"The culture that we have built and the learnings we have taken through the last 18-19 months. Now we have a chance to go to the World Cup in India and that is really huge."

rnz.co.nz