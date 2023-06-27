Team New Zealand depart for Barcelona ahead America's Cup

Team New Zealand are on the move with boats and crew leaving Auckland for Barcelona ahead of the first official races of the 37th America's Cup.

With the latest testing, development and race training block in New Zealand now wrapped up the team are settling in, in Spain and preparing to roll out their winning AC75 Te Rehutai to get a first taste of sailing at the venue for the next America's Cup which takes place in 2024.

The team's one design AC40 Te Kākahi has also been dismantled and loaded onto a custom shipping flat rack ready for the trip north for the first preliminary regatta in Vilanova i La Geltru in mid-September.

Sailing coach Ray Davies said the change in location was "pretty exciting".

"With the whole one design element it is all down to the sailors skills. So really it comes down to who put the most time into understanding these boats,' he said.

"We really get to showcase the skills of the sailors, the four on board, how they communicate and how they deal with pressure. So, we have been trying to create that same pressure situation and it will be fascinating to see which team comes out on top."

With eight AC40s now delivered across the six America's Cup teams, the preliminary regatta will be the first true test of race form.

Since September last year, Team New Zealand has had over 70 days sailing their two AC40s in 'one design' mode as well as specific systems, foils and design verification.

"The AC40 is such a cool little boat to sail and I know most people think 40 foot is not that small, but in comparison to the 75, it's like a little toy. It's nimble, it's light, it's very responsive and it requires a high level of concentration." said helmsman Nathan Outteridge

Fellow helmsman and skipper Peter Burling agrees.

"It feels like you're almost driving a go kart rather than like a race car, like the AC75 Te Rehutai. That means it's pretty interesting around the starts, like how hard you can throw the boat around, the manoeuvres, the G-forces where it's moving around and while you're not quite the same top speed as the AC75, you're not miles away."

The relationship and critical communications required between dual helmsmen and crew has been a focal point for some intense boat-on-boat race training for both crews in Auckland.

Burling, Outteridge, Blair Tuke and Andy Maloney have been squaring off against Josh Junior, Marcus Hansen, Sam Meech as well as introducing new helming talent rotating between Liv Mackay and Leo Takahashi.

The second crew provided some formidable competition.

"We call ourselves the A-Team." Junior said.

"We definitely go out there and try to beat them, but that's what they need. You need a team where you can challenge each other and continue to push hard. We've got a lot of depth in our team to be able to race two boats and to be able to really push those guys to the max."

Maloney is accustomed to competing on the water with his old mate Junior.

"Racing against the other boat it's really kept us on our toes as a team. Being able to throw it around in the pre-starts, practice different routes, practice different manoeuvres. You head out on the water each day in a pretty friendly way but you can always sort of tell who's had the upper hand on the day."

But the AC40's aren't just about the here and the now. They are about the future of both the team and the America's Cup and harnessing the next generation.

"The AC40 is actually providing the stepping stone for the next America's Cup sailors. It's not about being the strongest person. It's actually about being the best yachty, regardless of whether you're tall or short or heavier or lighter. If you can sail an AC40 really well then you can definitely sail an AC75 well." explained Team New Zealand designer Elise Beavis.

The second preliminary regatta in Saudi Arabia in late November will also be raced in the AC40 before the teams switch to the AC75 which will be used in the final preliminary regatta and the rest of the America's Cup racing.

