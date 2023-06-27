World
Associated Press

Prigozhin breaks silence, defends aborted armed rebellion

32 mins ago

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin released the first audio statement since an aborted armed rebellion he staged on Saturday, defending the move as a reaction to an attack on his force that killed some of his fighters.

In an 11-minute audio statement, Prigozhin denied trying to attack the Russian state and said he acted in response to an attack on his force that killed some 30 of his fighters.

“We started our march because of an injustice,” Prigozhin said in a recording that gave no details about where he is or what his future plans are.

A feud between the Wagner Group leader and Russia’s military brass that has festered throughout the war erupted into a mutiny that saw the mercenaries leave Ukraine to seize a military headquarters in a southern Russian city and roll seemingly unopposed for hundreds of miles toward Moscow, before turning around after less than 24 hours on Saturday.

The Kremlin said it had made a deal for Prigozhin to move to Belarus and receive amnesty, along with his soldiers. There was no confirmation of his whereabouts, although a popular Russian news channel on Telegram reported he was seen at a hotel in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

Shortly afterwards, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the nation on Monday for unity in the wake of the rebellion.

In his first appearance since the rebellion ended, Putin also thanked most of the mercenaries for not letting the situation deteriorate into “bloodshed". He said all necessary measures have been taken to protect the country and the people from the rebellion.

He blamed “Russia's enemies” and said they “miscalculated.”

WorldRussia invades Ukraine

SHARE ME

More Stories

Russia loses court challenge over proposed Australian embassy

Russia loses court challenge over proposed Australian embassy

Images taken last week show what appeared to be a Russian diplomat squatting on the property.

1:44pm

No country for warlords: What's next for Prigozhin in Belarus?

No country for warlords: What's next for Prigozhin in Belarus?

Prigozhin has been silent after a Kremlin announcement that he had agreed to depart for Belarus.

11:08am

3:13

Russian mercenaries' revolt undermines Putin

Russian mercenaries' revolt undermines Putin

9:00am

Russian rebel's exile ends revolt, leaves questions about Putin's power

Russian rebel's exile ends revolt, leaves questions about Putin's power

Mon, Jun 26

3:04

Wagner chief says he ordered mercenaries to halt march on Moscow

Wagner chief says he ordered mercenaries to halt march on Moscow

Sun, Jun 25

Wagner chief calling for rebellion says he and troops back in Russia

Wagner chief calling for rebellion says he and troops back in Russia

Sat, Jun 24

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Rockfall closes SH1 north of Auckland

Rockfall closes SH1 north of Auckland

8 mins ago

Paramore finally reveal NZ show

Paramore finally reveal NZ show

32 mins ago

Prigozhin breaks silence, defends aborted armed rebellion

0:31

Prigozhin breaks silence, defends aborted armed rebellion

38 mins ago

Dashcam footage captures reckless driving on Taranaki roads

Dashcam footage captures reckless driving on Taranaki roads

7:36am

Dolphin mums use baby talk to call their young, study finds

Dolphin mums use baby talk to call their young, study finds

6:48am

Suspended Oranga Tamariki staff still paid years after facility closed

Suspended Oranga Tamariki staff still paid years after facility closed
1
2
3
4
5
6