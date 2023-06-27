Prigozhin breaks silence, defends aborted armed rebellion

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin released the first audio statement since an aborted armed rebellion he staged on Saturday, defending the move as a reaction to an attack on his force that killed some of his fighters.

In an 11-minute audio statement, Prigozhin denied trying to attack the Russian state and said he acted in response to an attack on his force that killed some 30 of his fighters.

“We started our march because of an injustice,” Prigozhin said in a recording that gave no details about where he is or what his future plans are.

A feud between the Wagner Group leader and Russia’s military brass that has festered throughout the war erupted into a mutiny that saw the mercenaries leave Ukraine to seize a military headquarters in a southern Russian city and roll seemingly unopposed for hundreds of miles toward Moscow, before turning around after less than 24 hours on Saturday.

The Kremlin said it had made a deal for Prigozhin to move to Belarus and receive amnesty, along with his soldiers. There was no confirmation of his whereabouts, although a popular Russian news channel on Telegram reported he was seen at a hotel in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

Shortly afterwards, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the nation on Monday for unity in the wake of the rebellion.

In his first appearance since the rebellion ended, Putin also thanked most of the mercenaries for not letting the situation deteriorate into “bloodshed". He said all necessary measures have been taken to protect the country and the people from the rebellion.

He blamed “Russia's enemies” and said they “miscalculated.”