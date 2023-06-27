World
AAP

Man shot dead at Sydney's Bondi Junction in daytime ambush

1:57pm
Scene of Sydney shooting.

Scene of Sydney shooting. (Source: Nine)

A man in his 40s has been shot dead while sitting in his car near Sydney's busy Bondi Junction shopping precinct.

The man was ambushed and died in a car park after the brazen daytime ambush around 8:30am on Tuesday in Spring Street, near the popular Westfield shopping centre.

He has not been formally identified but media reports have named him as a notorious Sydney underworld drug lord.

Roads surrounding the scene have been closed down and people are being told to stay away from the crime scene.

"Police believe a burnt-out Porsche located on James Street, Bondi Junction, about the same time, is linked to the shooting," NSW Police said in a statement.

Detectives are also investigating whether a second torched car - a Holden Commodore found on Cook Lane, Zetland - is linked to the shooting.

Three crime scenes have been established.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ohio mum allegedly left toddler alone for 10 days, went on holiday

Ohio mum allegedly left toddler alone for 10 days, went on holiday

The little girl died, having been found in a "extremely dehydrated" condition.

12:13pm

Death penalty sought in Idaho university slayings

Death penalty sought in Idaho university slayings

Bryan Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November.

10:38am

Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison

Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison

6:16am

Voice to Parliament: major blow for yes campaign in latest poll

Voice to Parliament: major blow for yes campaign in latest poll

6:48pm

Explosion injures four at Bundaberg Brewery in Queensland

Explosion injures four at Bundaberg Brewery in Queensland

6:01pm

First funeral held for victim of NSW wedding bus crash

First funeral held for victim of NSW wedding bus crash

5:05pm

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Queenstown housing crisis: Safety worries over overcrowded homes

Queenstown housing crisis: Safety worries over overcrowded homes

28 mins ago

Five people injured after crash near Whangārei, SH1 closed

Five people injured after crash near Whangārei, SH1 closed

37 mins ago

Kmart lamp recalled in NZ and Aus over electrocution risk

Kmart lamp recalled in NZ and Aus over electrocution risk

49 mins ago

Botched Auckland burglary: 12yo among 5 youths in custody

Botched Auckland burglary: 12yo among 5 youths in custody

2:17pm

Wellington bus cancellations lead to community carpool scheme

3:37

Wellington bus cancellations lead to community carpool scheme

1:57pm

Man shot dead at Sydney's Bondi Junction in daytime ambush

Man shot dead at Sydney's Bondi Junction in daytime ambush
1
2
3
4
5
6