Garbage truck driver killed by own vehicle in Melbourne laneway

A WorkSafe probe is underway after a garbage truck driver was hit and killed by his own vehicle in Melbourne's CBD.

The truck rolled forward and pinned the 26-year-old against a post and a wall about 7am on Monday.

The incident happened in Hosier Lane, a popular laneway known for colourful graffiti artwork.

Meanwhile, the workplace regulator issued a warning to the diving industry over an unrelated safety issue.

A diving company specialising in underwater tank inspection was fined $730,000 last week after pleading guilty to seven charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

A court was told that in July 2018, a diver inspecting a pipe was left in murky water surrounded by rats after a cord became stuck and no one responded when she called for help.

A backup diver was not adequately trained to undertake a rescue and two employees who sounded the alarm a month later were told to lie about their experience, the workplace regulator said.

WorkSafe executive Narelle Beer described the offending as astounding.

"Diving is inherently hazardous, with deadly risks such as asphyxiation and drowning, making such a cavalier approach to safety especially egregious," Dr Beer said.

"WorkSafe won't hesitate to prosecute any duty holder who displays such blatant disregard for their worker's safety."