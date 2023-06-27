Death penalty sought in Idaho university slayings

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger in killings of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on November 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus.

The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighbouring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

The case garnered widespread publicity, and in January Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued a sweeping gag order, barring attorneys, law enforcement agencies and others associated with the case from talking or writing about it.

It has since been narrowed after media concerns.